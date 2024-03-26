The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

When you think about women like Marylin Monroe wearing Chanel No°5 or Miley Cyrus wearing the Gucci Flora perfume, they’re known for having their signature scent. So, how do you find yours?

Having a signature scent is more than just having a fragrance, it’s almost another part of your personality. When you think of a signature perfume, it should hold memories and be a confidence booster. Whether you love a fresh, clean scent or a sweet and flowery scent, this is how you can find yours!

The best way to find your signature scent is simply by going to the store and trying it all! Department stores have unlimited scents that you can explore, you can even bring a friend to help you figure out if the perfume matches your vibe. When it comes to sampling a scent, limit your sniffs and give it time.

Don’t rush your decision, finding your perfect perfume takes time and you won’t love the first scent that you find. Ultimately, trust your instincts. Your signature scent should make you feel good and reflect your personality. Here are some recommendations to get you thinking about the different types of fragrances you could try out!

1.) Daisy Eau De Toilette by Marc Jacobs

This perfume is a popular fragrance, known for its fresh and feminine scent. When I smell this scent, there are instant hints of strawberry and grapefruit. It’s a perfect everyday scent, especially for the spring and summer. This scent is perfect for you if you love a fresh, floral scent, mixed with a touch of sweetness!

2.) Baccarat Rogue 540

This scent is on the pricier side but is absolutely heavenly. Celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Nessa Barrett have both raved about this perfume, understandably so. This scent is sophisticated and is known for its blend of floral and woody notes. The scent is captivating, being both bold and elegant. When I get a whiff of this scent, I instantly know which perfume it is. A little of this perfume will definitely go a long way.

3.) Mod Vanilla by Ariana Grande

Mod Vanilla is my personal scent, and I love it! Any perfume by Ariana Grande is immediately one of my go-to scents. Mod Vanilla instantly grabbed my attention, as it was different from any scent she had put out before. It’s sophisticated and creates a mysterious and intriguing first impression. It has the perfect blend of vanilla, and a touch of sweetness that makes it appealing to everyone. Whenever I wear this, I receive so many compliments about how good I smell! This perfume has continued to boost my confidence, and any scent by Ariana will last you all day.

4.) Miss Dior by Dior

Miss Dior is a fresh and sparkling scent, with a hint of mandarin. This is one of those timeless scents that you can wear anytime and is classic and feminine. If you love a floral scent with hints of peonies, then this is perfect for you. I always call this one of my favorite girlier scents, and the bottle is absolutely gorgeous as well. If you’re looking for something sweet and feminine, this is the perfect scent to start with.

5.) Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum

This scent has a combination of being both sweet and inviting. My best friend from home wears this perfume, and I absolutely adore it. This scent is on the warmer side, making it perfect for fall and winter. It has the perfect mix of vanilla and spice, which makes it enjoyable for anyone. It has notes of both rich cacao and vanilla, which pairs perfectly with its musky elements. If you prefer a scent that is not too sweet, this is the one for you!

There are so many different ways that we can express ourselves, and having a signature perfume is a great way to do so. Having a signature perfume reflects your personality, and should resonate with you. Our sense of smell is closely linked to memory and emotion, so finding the perfect perfume will allow you to cherish the memories that you make with it!