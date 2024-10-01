I Switch My Perfume At Least Every Two Years, Here’s Why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

We all subconsciously link certain scents with memories, whether the smell of freshly baked cookies reminds you of your childhood or the smoke of a fireplace makes you think of home. Our sense of smell can make us think of a particular time or place. So, why not choose a perfume to represent different periods of your life?

I started the tradition of choosing a new perfume every two years right before my junior year of high school. I spent an hour walking around Sephora to try to pick something perfume I loved. I wanted to find something that represented how I felt about life. I wanted something warm and gourmand, the scent family I typically go for, but I also wanted something more fun and unique. Finally, with the input of a couple of friends, I chose the SOL Cheirosa ’62 Eau de Parfum by Sol De Janeiro. With notes of salted caramel and warm vanilla, it had the perfect sweetness and warmth that paired perfectly with notes of pistachio and jasmine. The gold disco ball packaging represented the joy I hoped to feel in my last two high school years. Now, as a junior in college, every time I smell SOL Cheirosa ’62, memories from the time I used it come rushing back. The scent helps me vividly remember senior prom, graduation, and my last proper summer with high school friends.

For my freshman and sophomore years of college, I wore Kayali Vanilla 28 with more mature notes of vanilla orchids, tonka absolute, and amber. While it is a more sophisticated scent than my last perfume, it was still fun and sweet. I loved wearing this perfume and made some of my favorite memories with it. I can’t wait to smell it a few years from now and feel the rush of memories from those years. I’m now on the market for my next perfume, and this one has to be perfect for the memories I’ll make of studying abroad next semester.

If you’re not already switching out your perfume at least every two years, I highly recommend doing so, especially given all the core memories made during college!