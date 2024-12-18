‘Tis the season for finding new and easy hairstyles. There are so many tips, tricks, and trends to give anyone the ultimate hairstyle they want — especially now that TikTok’s a thing. The latest viral trend? Tiktok’s heatless sock curls. People have let their creative spirits shine using what they already have in their homes to create a signature look that others love. These hacks prove that breaking the rules and experimenting can sometimes give the best results.

TikTok is the go to place to show off all sorts of new beauty trends and secrets. So, what are the viral heatless sock curls? Basically, you can wrap your dry hair around a pair of socks overnight, and wake up with bouncy curls that are full of volume. You don’t have to search for any hair rollers or your favorite curling wand — using a sock can give the same results. This simple trick will become your next beauty hack go-to when you want the perfectly-curled look.

Wondering how to get the TikTok heatless sock curls? This hack is simple. You’re taking socks and wrapping your hair in them to form a curl. First, get some socks. Then, put some hair oil, hairspray, or water on your hair to give it shine and help keep the curls in place. From there, Put the tip of the sock in your mouth. (Or you can place the sock at the beginning of your hair and add a hair clip instead.)

Wrap half of your hair around the sock tightly, and wrap down to your hair’s ends. Don’t wrap your hair around the sock loosely, where it looks like the stripes of candy cane. Go tight! From there, place the part of the sock that was in your mouth (or in the clip) over your wrapped hair. Pull it up over your hair to secure it in place. Go to sleep, and you’ll have sock curls the next day!

If you think this is a lot to follow, your results will have you feeling otherwise. Having heatless, strong curls that will last through the day has made it a popular beauty secret. No longer are the days using extra time to curl your hair, or worrying about the damage styling tools cause. With sock curls, achieving a look full of volume couldn’t be easier.

This trend is also achievable for any type of sleeper. Whether you like laying on your side, back, or stomach, your sock curls will stay on your head through the night. It doesn’t matter what type of socks, either. As long as you have socks, hopping on this trend should be easy.

If you want to wake up with perfect curls and have your hair already done, try sock curls. I have a feeling you won’t regret it.