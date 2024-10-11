The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone with very thick and curly hair, it has been hard to find the right products that can help style my hair the right way. After so many trials of trying new products and spending money on all the trendy ones, I’ve come to the conclusion that sometimes a simpler routine is better. I use very few products on my hair, and the ones I do use have become my staples. Here is a list of my favorites:

The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner for Dry or Damaged Hair. I discovered this $13 hair mask on tik tok a while ago, and decided to test it out for its cheap price and the amazing reviews it received. It turned out to be worth the hype, and I’ve been putting this in my hair for about 10-20 minutes once a week before my shower. Moroccan Oil Color Care Shampoo. I get highlights in my hair about every six months, so using a color care shampoo is important to maintain the blonde. I use this shampoo about two or three times a week, and it does a perfect job of accentuating my blonde hair as well as making my hair smooth and silky. Davines OI Conditioner for Softness and Shine . This conditioner makes my hair so sleek and soft. It also leaves the ends of my hair feeling very healthy. Act and Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse and Hair Conditioner . As I’ve become more confident in my thick hair, it’s been a priority of mine to maintain the thickness. This shampoo and conditioner is from a clean hair care brand that helps with scalp health and hair growth. I will rotate my regular shampoo and conditioner with this set about once a week and it has helped me maintain a healthy head of hair so much. It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in Product. This is a classic drugstore product you can get pretty much anywhere, but one nonetheless that I find to be a great complement to all my other products. I put this in after every time I wash my hair, and it leaves my hair feeling so much softer and shinier. It also smells so good. And a small travel size is only $13.

These are my go-to products on an everyday basis. I definitely keep things simple, but sometimes that’s the best way to go.