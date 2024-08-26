The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here — baby Bieber has arrived! Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, on Friday, Aug. 23, sharing the news via Justin’s Instagram. The heartwarming post, captioned “WELCOME HOME,” featured a photo of the newborn’s tiny foot wrapped in a blanket, with Hailey’s delivery manicure stealing the spotlight. The nude French manicure, simple yet stunning, is rumored to have been chosen by none other than Justin himself.

Hailey Bieber’s latest manicure, crafted by the ever-talented Zola Ganzorist, is more than just another stunning look – it’s a celebration of a new chapter in her life. This manicure holds extra-special significance due to another small detail. Ganzorist revealed to Vogue, “Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately, and it was his request.” Talk about couple goals! I guess my next nail inspo will be coming from Mr. Bieber?!

The couple first announced their pregnancy in May, sharing jaw-dropping photos from a maternity shoot that was straight out of a Pinterest board. The shoot wasn’t just any photo op; it was taken on the same day of their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. This marked the couple’s third time exchanging vows, following their initial New York City courthouse wedding in September 2018.

Hailey’s manicures are basically the blueprint for modern nail trends. Her nails are always a perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication. From her signature glazed donut nails, which feature a glossy, iridescent finish reminding you of your favorite sugary sweet treat, to her more daring choices like neon tips or playful patterns, each manicure is meticulously crafted and effortlessly stylish. These manicures have not only sparked countless TikTok tutorials but have also influenced nail trends globally.

Throughout her pregnancy, Hailey’s nails were nothing less than perfect. When she announced she was expecting, she kept it classic with her go-to long almond-shaped nails, rocking the iconic glazed donut finish that we all love. But Hailey didn’t stop there. The rhode founder gave us her playful farmer’s market nails. The set featured a clear, almond-shaped base with designs of cute little fruits and vegetables on each nail, making it the ultimate summer vibe. On May 24, she dropped a nail set that had everyone buzzing about baby Bieber’s gender. The dainty cherry blossom flowers with tiny pink rhinestones had fans convinced she was expecting a girl.

This manicure is not just a beauty statement but a sweet nod to their growing family, making it all the more unforgettable.