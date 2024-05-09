Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Pregnancy Announcement Is Breaking The Internet

On Thursday, May 9, Hailey Bieber shared some exciting news with the world: She’s pregnant! The model shared a collection of romantic photos of her baby bump on her Instagram, with no caption except a simple tag of her loving hubby, Bieber. She also posted a behind-the-scenes video of what appears to be the couple’s vow renewal ceremony on a recent trip to Hawaii. Justin also posted a few additional pictures on his Instagram, simply tagging Hailey in the caption. Fans immediately flooded both of their posts with support and excitement over the news.

Fans have been speculating that Hailey was pregnant recently, especially after noticing a couple of out-of-character behaviors. Hailey hasn’t made many public appearances lately, and was notably absent from the Met Gala on Monday, May 6. When she has appeared publicly, like at Coachella 2024, she wore baggy clothing. Fans also noticed some sus behavior on Hailey’s social media, like how she had liked a video about a newborn baby on TikTok.

These pregnancy rumors are nothing new; Hailey has faced them throughout her marriage to Justin. She has been open about how the internet has latched onto pregnancy rumors before, when it was nothing but speculation. Hailey had previously told GQ in a 2023 interview, “There is something disheartening about, ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’” She went on to say, “When there comes a day that that is true, you — you as in the internet — will be the last to know.” (So, I’m guessing that must mean everyone else has known about this for a while if the internet is finally finding out!)

As of May 9, the couple hasn’t spoken publicly about their big news, except for the caption-less IG reveal posts. However, based on what they’ve said in the past about wanting to start a family, it’s likely they’re over the moon.

On an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show in 2020, Justin said he wanted as many babies “as Hailey is wishing to push out.” He went on to say, “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

Hailey had also said in the past that she was excited to become a mom. “[Motherhood] is something that I look forward to,” she told GQ in that 2023 interview. Luckily for the couple, the time for them to become parents is here.