Celebs Like Olivia Rodrigo & Sydney Sweeney Are Obsessed With This One-Piece Swimsuit

If you’re in desperate need of a good swimsuit, then same. It’s the time of year when every college student realizes spring break is way sooner than anticipated. I usually spend this time of year frantically scouring the internet for that perfect swimsuit, which we all can agree can take way more time than it should. Luckily, all of our favorite celebrities have done the searching for us and have found the swimsuit of the summer from Gooseberry.

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 22nd birthday on Feb. 20 in this chic one-piece swimsuit that she posted to her feed in a photo dump. Rodrigo had all of her Instagram followers wondering, where is this swimsuit from? Even though this swimsuit is having its viral moment, luckily, it’s still available! You can get your hands on the Gooseberry So Chic One-Piece for just under $100 and in one of 15 different shades. The swimsuit comes in sizes XS-XL, and features a high-cut style with medium coverage and adjustable straps. It’s the perfect sexy shape for any spring break beach trip, especially with its bold fabric and plunging neckline.

It’s clear to me why every celebrity has needed to snap a picture in this viral Gooseberry swimsuit. Seriously, every celebrity has been spotted wearing the one-piece. If Sydney Sweeney is your fashion inspo, then you might have to get this swimsuit in sage green, which she sported while sliding down waterfalls on a luxurious vacation to Australia.

Jenifer Lopez also chose this Gooseberry swimsuit as one of her birthday looks, which she styled in white. And Olivia Rodrigo must have taken inspiration from model and actress Kaia Gerber, who also chose the one piece in red.

That settles it: One-piece swimwear is in for summer 2025. With both A-lister approval and the over 1,500 five-star reviews from customers, you can’t go wrong with purchasing this ultra chic and sexy Gooseberry swimsuit. Plus, you’ll be twinning with your favorite celebrities (which is definitely the best part)!