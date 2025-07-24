If you’ve ever hoped for a Cher moment in Clueless with her virtual closet, you’re in luck. As an online shopper, it’s hard to imagine how an outfit might look on you, but now, Google Shopping is giving you a virtual dressing room at your fingertips with their new Try On feature. While virtual try-on tools are not new, Google’s will allow you to see how you’ll look from head to toe, and you’re able to choose from their billions of Google Shopping listings. This tool is perfect for back-to-school try-ons, and for content creators who want to hop on the latest fashion trends. Instead of hesitating with your online purchase, use Google Shopping to realistically try it on.

If you’re curious about how to use this new Google Shopping tool, I’ll explain how — and why it’ll make your shopping experience better from start to finish.

How to use The Google Shopping Try-On Tool

Google

While shopping in AI Mode on Google, click on the apparel item you want, and then hit the button that reads, “Try it on.” You’ll be able to see how an outfit looks on you after first uploading a photo of yourself to the platform.

Google does have a few requirements for the image you upload. It must be a full body solo photo of yourself, where you have good lighting and are wearing fitted clothes. After you upload your shot, wait a few moments, and see the outfit you choose on your body rather than simply viewing it on a model’s.

Below your try-on image, Google will recommend similar looks for you to try on. You can quickly test them out and see which one fits you best.

The Google Shopping Try-On Tool is a time-saver

While you’re busy with orientation, homecoming, sorority rush, syllabus week, and all that comes with starting a new semester, this tool will definitely be a time-saver. It’s quick and easy to navigate, so you won’t waste time going to the store or waiting for your order in the mail, physically trying on different outfits, and possibly returning them if they don’t fit the way you’d like.

The Google Shopping Try-On Tool helps you experiment with your style

Google

If you can’t decide on an aesthetic for school, use this tool to dip your toes and try out a few different aesthetics before committing to a signature style. See how you’ll look wearing streetwear, vintage clothing, cottagecore — whatever fashion you like — without breaking a sweat. For anyone who loves to constantly switch up their style, this tool might become your favorite.

Share your Google Shopping try-on Photo

After you’re done trying on your outfit, you can save the photo and share it with your friends and family. Send your photo in a group chat and get a second opinion before you check out. If no one in the chat’s a fan of your ‘fit, you can send more — but don’t spam, ofc.

This tool will be a game-changer for Gen Z shoppers. As you enter college, head back to campus for a new semester, or start a job (for all my post-grad girlies), the last thing you should have to worry about is what to wear. Instead of panicking about your wardrobe, sit back, relax, and let Google do the trying on for you.