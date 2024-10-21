40 Going-Out Tops For Halloween Weekend That Are Spooky Chic

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
If there is one thing that has the power to lift you up in the drag of cold weather and midterms, it’s Halloweekend. The one weekend where everyone seems to be getting ready to go out — be it to a frat house, bar, club, or trick-or-treating (I don’t judge). As you solidify your plans not just for Friday or Saturday night, but for literally every possible night of the weekend (this is Halloweekend, after all) let’s not forget about outfits! Some festive going-out tops are necessary for Halloween weekend.
Of course, this is Halloween, and you probably have at least one Halloween costume planned. But as you begin to fill your schedule, you may be facing a very common predicament. I’m talking about when you don’t really want to dress in full costume, but still want to stay on theme. Just because you can’t think of another elaborate costume (or don’t want to spend money on another elaborate costume) doesn’t mean you should miss out on all the spooky, stylish vibes! That’s where this list comes in. With it, you’ll be sure to find many going-out tops perfect for all your Halloween weekend plans. Plus, these aren’t actual costumes, so you’ll be able to wear them all year long, serving scary gorgeous looks all year round.
- Finesse Halsey Black Lace Tie Front Top ($26)
This lacy top is giving gothic in the best way. With the black lace and pink bows, you’re going to be channeling your inner coquette vampire this Halloweekend, and I am so here for it.
- ASOS Design Mesh and Lace Mix Bodysuit ($35)
This combined mesh-and-lace top blends the two materials perfectly, offering a great vampire-esque look complete with a high neckline and cut-out feature.
- Forever 21 Ruffle-Trim Chiffon Top ($20)
The ruffles on this top make it not only the perfect going out-top in general, but also one of the best Halloweekend tops I’ve seen. With this top, you’ll be feeling extra goulish.
- PrettyLittleThing White Satin Floral Trim Lace Overlay Corset ($25)
This corset top is sure to turn heads not just on Halloweekend, but all year long. Its lace overlay gives it the perfect spooky vibe, and the floral trim on the straps is one of the cutest things I’ve seen all fall.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Paloma Mesh Top ($40)
If you’re in doubt about what to wear this Halloweekend, you heard it here first: Mesh never fails. This top from Abercrombie comes in a variety of prints, such as red floral, black dot, and leopard print — great for any look you’re going for.
- Kimchi Blue Farrah Halter Top ($39)
With lace trim and a statement front bow, this satin-esque halter top is truly ghoulish. It comes in both black and red for the best Halloweekend not-costume costume.
- Hollister Crochet-Style Tie-Front Cami ($40)
If you’re trying to be more treat than trick this Halloween, this white blouse is for you. With its tie-up front and “just right” level of sheer, you’ll be looking like an angel — or a really cute ghost — all Halloweekend.
- Finesse Zev Black Vegan Leather Corset Top ($34)
If you want to go punk rock this Halloweekend, look no further than this leather corset top with spike, buckle, and mesh details. Just be sure not to poke anyone!
- Nasty Gal Tailored Structured Corset Top ($48)
Corsets are an absolute essential. They’re flattering, trendy, and easily styled. This bright red corset is great for Halloween.
- PrettyLittleThing Black Mesh Cowl Neck Sleeve Detail Top ($15)
What’s more vampiric or ghostly than a flare-out long sleeve? I really don’t know. This mesh top stuns with its cowl neckline and open shoulders, but still gives all the best spooky vibes just in time for Halloweekend.
- Finesse Raquel Black Animal Print Bodysuit ($36)
This bodysuit from Finesse channels all the feline energy of a cat costume, but toned down, meaning you can wear it all year long. Its center cut-out makes it a great and unique option for this Halloweekend.
- PrettyLittleThing Burgundy Faux Leather Lace Side Buckle Detail Corset ($28)
This red faux leather corset will turn heads no matter what time of the year it is, but it certainly shines during Halloween. Its front buckle and laced-up sides give it a weathered look that’s totally apocalyptic chic.
- Lioness Some Like It Hot Lace Corset Onyx ($25)
This lacy corset is so spooky — especially if you dress it up with accessories and jewelry. What makes it even better? It’s also super cute, so you’ll be getting compliments all year long.
- Garage One Shoulder Neck Tie Top ($30)
Along with white, this top comes in Jet Black and Chili Pepper Red, both of which give off spooky vibes. With its matching neck tie, you’re a celebrity, a chic vampire, or the most stylish person in the room — you choose.
- Forever 21 Cutout Cropped Tank Top ($12)
A classic black tank top is an absolute essential in the world of going-out tops. This Forever 21 top puts a twist on the staple with its irregular cut out design. You’ll be channeling zombie glam with this torn and distressed look.
- Princess Polly Tuberose Halter Top ($40)
Made with a velvet material, this halter top from Princess Polly looks lush and reminds me of an abandoned Victorian mansion. Do you see the vision here?
- Out From Under Vivian Square Neck Top ($10)
This rose-printed top has lace trimming and a square neckline, making it super flattering. Plus, the rose print will fit right in at any bar or party this Halloweekend.
- ASOS Miss Selfridge Festival Slash Neck Metallic Top ($35)
This shiny top is sure to be a showstopper during your Halloweekend parties. It gives that futuristic, out-of-this-world look, so when people ask what you are, you have so many options. An alien? A disco ball? The opportunities are endless.
- Silence + Noise Mercedes Vampire Graphic Tank Top ($29)
What’s a better way to dress for Halloweekend than literally having a vampire on your shirt? This graphic is not only on theme, but also super cute.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Lace Cami ($50)
This lace cami has embroidered floral details, which appear almost velvety, giving a totally spooky vibe. This is also a great top for outfits all throughout the year.
- Edikted Anastasia Sheer Lace Crop Top ($39)
With lacy frills and flare-out long sleeves, I can’t be the only one getting ghostly vibes from this white going-out top. Honestly, this top might be a better ghost costume than an actual ghost costume.
- Nasty Gal Lace Underwire Feather Corset ($21)
Cropped with a sweetheart neckline, this corset top has all the elements of the classic corset. However, Nasty Gal spices it up with feather trim and underwire support for the best (and longest) nights.
- PrettyLittleThing Burgundy Slinky Off The Shoulder Long Sleeve Top ($14)
If you’re looking for something a bit more classy and timeless this Halloween, this off-the-shoulder top is for you. The unique tie details give it just enough flare without making the top look too busy.
- Motel Janar Halter Top in Basic Polka Flock Black ($46)
This sheer and flowy top stands out with its circle opening in the front, channeling all the Y2K vibes. It comes in many prints, but this black polka dot print specifically feels like a playful take on a Halloween look.
- Garage Mesh Flyaway Cami Top ($35)
Offered in both burgundy and black (the two best colors for Halloweekend, in my personal opinion), this lacy and flowy tank is great for a casual spooky look. Plus, it’s front opening is so cute, I might need to buy it for myself.
- Finesse Nalini Black Halter Lace Trim Top ($23)
This satin top is giving angel and devil in the best way. The lace detailing gives it such a ghoulish vibe, while the front bow keeps it girly and unique. You’ll be turning heads all weekend long.
- Princess Polly Only Angel Halter Top ($40)
This lacy halter top is giving all the spooky vibes you’ll need for Halloweekend. It’s super gothic but not in your face, so it’s perfect for re-wearing through the year.
- Nasty Gal Vintage Floral Sheer Tie Front Top ($50)
This loose and flowy sheer top will float in the air wherever you go, just like a ghost. Its red-hinted floral patterns also scream witch, and give me all the haunted vibes.
- Zara Pointelle Ruffled Knit Top ($36)
This knit top is certainly unique, with its large ruffles and black sheer knitting. These details also make it perfect for a statement Halloweekend look. Very Victorian.
- Cider Tie Up Lace Floral Cami Crop Top ($18)
This sheer top is a great spooky layer to spice up any Halloween outfit. Offered in both black and red, you’ll be channeling all the eerie vibes with a great Halloween top.
- Urban Outfitters Sporty Hanky Hem Graphic Tank Top ($15)
To pause from the spooky looks, this jersey-style tank top works as a cute and sporty costume. I’ll let you fill in the blanks as to what sporty person you are. Plus, its front cut-out makes it a unique look.
- Forever 21 Satin lace-Trim Cami ($12)
This satin top is so luxurious and classy, you’ll be feeling your best all night long. Not to mention, it gives the best ghostly vibes with its corset silhouette.
- Nasty Gal Rose Velvet Lace Up Boned Corset Top ($36)
This rosy corset top, with an open tie-up front, is amazing for Halloween. It’s giving Dracula. But honestly, it’s an amazing top for any event regardless of season.
- PrettyLittleThing Black Plunge Buckle Detail Corset Shirt ($19)
This top puts a twist on both the corset top and the plunge neckline with its super unique front buckles. It’s giving the most trendy spy on the planet.
- Garage Lace Asymmetric Tube Top ($35)
This lacy tube top has an asymmetrical hem, giving it just enough flare to be one of the cutest going-out tops I’ve ever seen. Its ruched tie is so unique, and sure to get you all the compliments on Halloweekend and every weekend after.
- Garage Denim Keyhole Tie Bustier ($21)
Let’s take a break from all the spooky tops and try out this denim bustier. Who says you need to give off ghosts or vampires this year? With this gorgeous top, you’ll be the most casual cowboy that Halloweekend has ever seen!
- Kimchi Blue Camilla Shine Tank Top ($20)
With a V-shaped hemline and shimmering knit fabric, this tank top is out of this world. When people ask what you are, you have so many options, but for me, it’s giving a stylish alien.
- Edikted Fairytale Lacey Crop Top ($36)
This Halloweekend, why not go a little coquette? With this lacey tank top from Edikted you’ll be channeling your inner ballerina/fairy/princess (you choose) without committing to a full-on costume.
- Princess Polly Valkyrie Top ($38)
This top, with its lace-up sides and front cut-out, is giving me serious vampire/witch vibes. Styled with a few spooky accessories, it’ll shine on Halloweekend (and literally every weekend to come, too).
- Motel Rochea Blouse in Unlined Lace Black ($67)
Channel your inner Wednesday Addams with this blouse from Motel. With its black sheer lace and statement collar, you’ll be looking witchy all night long.