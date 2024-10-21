40 Going-Out Tops For Halloween Weekend That Are Spooky Chic

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If there is one thing that has the power to lift you up in the drag of cold weather and midterms, it’s Halloweekend. The one weekend where everyone seems to be getting ready to go out — be it to a frat house, bar, club, or trick-or-treating (I don’t judge). As you solidify your plans not just for Friday or Saturday night, but for literally every possible night of the weekend (this is Halloweekend, after all) let’s not forget about outfits! Some festive going-out tops are necessary for Halloween weekend.

Of course, this is Halloween, and you probably have at least one Halloween costume planned. But as you begin to fill your schedule, you may be facing a very common predicament. I’m talking about when you don’t really want to dress in full costume, but still want to stay on theme. Just because you can’t think of another elaborate costume (or don’t want to spend money on another elaborate costume) doesn’t mean you should miss out on all the spooky, stylish vibes! That’s where this list comes in. With it, you’ll be sure to find many going-out tops perfect for all your Halloween weekend plans. Plus, these aren’t actual costumes, so you’ll be able to wear them all year long, serving scary gorgeous looks all year round.

Finesse This lacy top is giving gothic in the best way. With the black lace and pink bows, you’re going to be channeling your inner coquette vampire this Halloweekend, and I am so here for it. See On Finesse

ASOS Design This combined mesh-and-lace top blends the two materials perfectly, offering a great vampire-esque look complete with a high neckline and cut-out feature. See On ASOS

Forever 21 The ruffles on this top make it not only the perfect going out-top in general, but also one of the best Halloweekend tops I’ve seen. With this top, you’ll be feeling extra goulish. See On Forever 21

PrettyLittleThing This corset top is sure to turn heads not just on Halloweekend, but all year long. Its lace overlay gives it the perfect spooky vibe, and the floral trim on the straps is one of the cutest things I’ve seen all fall. See On PrettyLittleThing

Abercrombie & Fitch If you’re in doubt about what to wear this Halloweekend, you heard it here first: Mesh never fails. This top from Abercrombie comes in a variety of prints, such as red floral, black dot, and leopard print — great for any look you’re going for. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Kimchi Blue With lace trim and a statement front bow, this satin-esque halter top is truly ghoulish. It comes in both black and red for the best Halloweekend not-costume costume. See On Urban Outfitters

Hollister If you’re trying to be more treat than trick this Halloween, this white blouse is for you. With its tie-up front and “just right” level of sheer, you’ll be looking like an angel — or a really cute ghost — all Halloweekend. See On Hollister

Finesse If you want to go punk rock this Halloweekend, look no further than this leather corset top with spike, buckle, and mesh details. Just be sure not to poke anyone! See On Finesse

Nasty Gal Corsets are an absolute essential. They’re flattering, trendy, and easily styled. This bright red corset is great for Halloween. See On Nasty Gal

PrettyLittleThing What’s more vampiric or ghostly than a flare-out long sleeve? I really don’t know. This mesh top stuns with its cowl neckline and open shoulders, but still gives all the best spooky vibes just in time for Halloweekend. See On PrettyLittleThing

Finesse This bodysuit from Finesse channels all the feline energy of a cat costume, but toned down, meaning you can wear it all year long. Its center cut-out makes it a great and unique option for this Halloweekend. See On Finesse

PrettyLittleThing This red faux leather corset will turn heads no matter what time of the year it is, but it certainly shines during Halloween. Its front buckle and laced-up sides give it a weathered look that’s totally apocalyptic chic. See On PrettyLittleThing

Lioness This lacy corset is so spooky — especially if you dress it up with accessories and jewelry. What makes it even better? It’s also super cute, so you’ll be getting compliments all year long. See On Princess Polly

Garage Along with white, this top comes in Jet Black and Chili Pepper Red, both of which give off spooky vibes. With its matching neck tie, you’re a celebrity, a chic vampire, or the most stylish person in the room — you choose. See On Garage

Forever 21 A classic black tank top is an absolute essential in the world of going-out tops. This Forever 21 top puts a twist on the staple with its irregular cut out design. You’ll be channeling zombie glam with this torn and distressed look. See On Forever 21

Princess Polly Made with a velvet material, this halter top from Princess Polly looks lush and reminds me of an abandoned Victorian mansion. Do you see the vision here? See On Princess Polly

Out From Under This rose-printed top has lace trimming and a square neckline, making it super flattering. Plus, the rose print will fit right in at any bar or party this Halloweekend. See On Urban Outfitters

ASOS This shiny top is sure to be a showstopper during your Halloweekend parties. It gives that futuristic, out-of-this-world look, so when people ask what you are, you have so many options. An alien? A disco ball? The opportunities are endless. See On ASOS

Silence + Noise What’s a better way to dress for Halloweekend than literally having a vampire on your shirt? This graphic is not only on theme, but also super cute. See On Urban Outfitters

Abercrombie & Fitch This lace cami has embroidered floral details, which appear almost velvety, giving a totally spooky vibe. This is also a great top for outfits all throughout the year. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Edikted With lacy frills and flare-out long sleeves, I can’t be the only one getting ghostly vibes from this white going-out top. Honestly, this top might be a better ghost costume than an actual ghost costume. See On Pacsun

Nasty Gal Cropped with a sweetheart neckline, this corset top has all the elements of the classic corset. However, Nasty Gal spices it up with feather trim and underwire support for the best (and longest) nights. See On Nasty Gal

PrettyLittleThing If you’re looking for something a bit more classy and timeless this Halloween, this off-the-shoulder top is for you. The unique tie details give it just enough flare without making the top look too busy. See On PrettyLittleThing

Motel This sheer and flowy top stands out with its circle opening in the front, channeling all the Y2K vibes. It comes in many prints, but this black polka dot print specifically feels like a playful take on a Halloween look. See On Motel

Garage Offered in both burgundy and black (the two best colors for Halloweekend, in my personal opinion), this lacy and flowy tank is great for a casual spooky look. Plus, it’s front opening is so cute, I might need to buy it for myself. See On Garage

Finesse This satin top is giving angel and devil in the best way. The lace detailing gives it such a ghoulish vibe, while the front bow keeps it girly and unique. You’ll be turning heads all weekend long. See On Finesse

Princess Polly This lacy halter top is giving all the spooky vibes you’ll need for Halloweekend. It’s super gothic but not in your face, so it’s perfect for re-wearing through the year. See On Princess Polly

Nasty Gal This loose and flowy sheer top will float in the air wherever you go, just like a ghost. Its red-hinted floral patterns also scream witch, and give me all the haunted vibes. See On Nasty Gal

Zara This knit top is certainly unique, with its large ruffles and black sheer knitting. These details also make it perfect for a statement Halloweekend look. Very Victorian. See On Zara

Cider This sheer top is a great spooky layer to spice up any Halloween outfit. Offered in both black and red, you’ll be channeling all the eerie vibes with a great Halloween top. See On Cider

Urban Outfitters To pause from the spooky looks, this jersey-style tank top works as a cute and sporty costume. I’ll let you fill in the blanks as to what sporty person you are. Plus, its front cut-out makes it a unique look. See On Urban Outfitters

Forever 21 This satin top is so luxurious and classy, you’ll be feeling your best all night long. Not to mention, it gives the best ghostly vibes with its corset silhouette. See On Forever 21

Nasty Gal This rosy corset top, with an open tie-up front, is amazing for Halloween. It’s giving Dracula. But honestly, it’s an amazing top for any event regardless of season. See On Nasty Gal

PrettyLittleThing This top puts a twist on both the corset top and the plunge neckline with its super unique front buckles. It’s giving the most trendy spy on the planet. See On PrettyLittleThing

Garage This lacy tube top has an asymmetrical hem, giving it just enough flare to be one of the cutest going-out tops I’ve ever seen. Its ruched tie is so unique, and sure to get you all the compliments on Halloweekend and every weekend after. See On Garage

Garage Let’s take a break from all the spooky tops and try out this denim bustier. Who says you need to give off ghosts or vampires this year? With this gorgeous top, you’ll be the most casual cowboy that Halloweekend has ever seen! See On Garage

Kimchi Blue With a V-shaped hemline and shimmering knit fabric, this tank top is out of this world. When people ask what you are, you have so many options, but for me, it’s giving a stylish alien. See On Urban Outfitters

Edikted This Halloweekend, why not go a little coquette? With this lacey tank top from Edikted you’ll be channeling your inner ballerina/fairy/princess (you choose) without committing to a full-on costume. See On Pacsun

Princess Polly This top, with its lace-up sides and front cut-out, is giving me serious vampire/witch vibes. Styled with a few spooky accessories, it’ll shine on Halloweekend (and literally every weekend to come, too). See On Princess Polly