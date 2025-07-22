Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
outfit
outfit
@hannahlynnmartin
Style > Fashion

What Is A Go-See Outfit? ‘ANTM’s Impact Has Reached TikTok

If you spent middle school watching America’s Next Top Model reruns and perfecting your runway walk in the hallway, TikTok’s latest fashion trend might be for you. ANTM, which aired from 2003 to 2018, introduced an entire generation to the inner workings of the fashion world, and now, one of its most iconic moments is back. Enter: the go-see outfit.

For anyone who didn’t spend their preteen years memorizing Tyra Banks’s over-the-top monologues, a “go-see” is essentially a model casting call. On the show, it’s the part of the season where models visit agencies or designers and are expected to present themselves as a blank canvas — confident, professional, and effortlessly versatile. Even though the event sounds glamorous, for the ANTM contestants, it was always a high-stress challenge when they had to make it to every appointment and impress the clients — usually while wearing a very specific, simple outfit.

Now, that signature model uniform has now become a full-blown fashion trend on TikTok. 

So how do you nail the go-see outfit formula? It’s clean and minimal, so you’ll typically want to sport a black or white fitted tank, fitted jeans or leggings, simple shoes (heels if you’re sticking to tradition, or flats if you want to give it a modern spin), and minimal makeup and jewelry.

@haileyrae_

#model #modeloutfit #gosee #outfit #ootd #nyc #tt #fyp #relatable #viral

♬ original sound – Elsie Silver
@sophiacait

now I gotta watch ANTM again #antm #outfitinspo #americasnexttopmodel

♬ Glamorous (Originally Performed by Fergie) [Instrumental Version] – Hit The Button Karaoke
@justprefamous

I’ve been rewatching antm all weekend #fitcheck #fyp #fypシ #model #fashion #antm #relatable

♬ ily lol – dav

The trend isn’t about actual modeling at all — it’s about channeling that confident, put-together vibe in your everyday life. People are wearing their go-see outfits to class, to work, to run errands, and at any moment when they want to look like they have their life together with minimal effort.

With summer being full of bright colors, micro-trends, and maximalist accessories, the go-see outfit can serve as a timeless, low-effort reset. It’s giving off-duty model — even though it originally comes from the high-stress, hyper-competitive world of casting calls.

@hannahlynnmartin

don’t mind my messy room #fyp #fypシ #goseeoutfit #gosee #outfit

♬ original sound – Julian Sewell
@estherificc

never fails me ;)

♬ original sound – Julian Sewell

While ANTM had more than its fair share of problematic moments (to say the least), it still shaped how many Gen Zers first learned about the fashion industry. So the next time you find yourself reaching for a black tank and straight-leg jeans, just know: You’re not dressing basic — you’re breaking out your go-see fit.

Starr Washington-Moo

San Francisco '25

Starr Washington is a Her Campus national writer and recent San Francisco State University graduate, where she studied Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts with a minor in Africana Studies. She contributes primarily to the lifestyle and culture verticals, with a growing portfolio of op-eds, reported features, and interviews spotlighting Gen Z voices. Starr is deeply committed to centering Black stories in her work and consistently champions Black creatives in film, literature, and travel. During her time at SFSU, she served as director of the university’s multicultural center, organized campus-wide cultural celebrations, and taught a student-led course she created titled “Intro to Black Love.” Outside of Her Campus, Starr is a spicy romance book lover, fiction writer, a wife, and soon-to-be mom. She’s a Scorpio from Michigan.