If you spent middle school watching America’s Next Top Model reruns and perfecting your runway walk in the hallway, TikTok’s latest fashion trend might be for you. ANTM, which aired from 2003 to 2018, introduced an entire generation to the inner workings of the fashion world, and now, one of its most iconic moments is back. Enter: the go-see outfit.

For anyone who didn’t spend their preteen years memorizing Tyra Banks’s over-the-top monologues, a “go-see” is essentially a model casting call. On the show, it’s the part of the season where models visit agencies or designers and are expected to present themselves as a blank canvas — confident, professional, and effortlessly versatile. Even though the event sounds glamorous, for the ANTM contestants, it was always a high-stress challenge when they had to make it to every appointment and impress the clients — usually while wearing a very specific, simple outfit.

Now, that signature model uniform has now become a full-blown fashion trend on TikTok.

So how do you nail the go-see outfit formula? It’s clean and minimal, so you’ll typically want to sport a black or white fitted tank, fitted jeans or leggings, simple shoes (heels if you’re sticking to tradition, or flats if you want to give it a modern spin), and minimal makeup and jewelry.

The trend isn’t about actual modeling at all — it’s about channeling that confident, put-together vibe in your everyday life. People are wearing their go-see outfits to class, to work, to run errands, and at any moment when they want to look like they have their life together with minimal effort.

With summer being full of bright colors, micro-trends, and maximalist accessories, the go-see outfit can serve as a timeless, low-effort reset. It’s giving off-duty model — even though it originally comes from the high-stress, hyper-competitive world of casting calls.

While ANTM had more than its fair share of problematic moments (to say the least), it still shaped how many Gen Zers first learned about the fashion industry. So the next time you find yourself reaching for a black tank and straight-leg jeans, just know: You’re not dressing basic — you’re breaking out your go-see fit.