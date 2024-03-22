Besties, The ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Teaser Trailer Is Here & It’s Giving All The Spooky Vibes

Calling all my October girlies and witchy women with a slight (or massive) Halloween obsession. It’s showtime! The teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice came out on March 21 and, y’all, this cast is star-studded. As a big fan of the musical, this sequel is all I’m going to be thinking about until fall rolls around. It’s safe to say I am now impatiently awaiting the return of spooky season.

For anyone confused about what the heck Beetlejuice even is, don’t worry, I got you. The original Beetlejuice (1988) is a horror comedy starring spooky legend Winona Ryder, who plays a goth teenager named Lydia Deetz who can see ghosts, and Michael Keaton, who plays the literal demon, Beetlejuice.

If I were to summarize the movie in one sentence, it would go like this: Lydia moves into a haunted house, summons Beetlejuice by saying his name three times, and chaos erupts. The movie was adapted into a Broadway musical in 2018 (FYI the music slaps). The sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is set decades into the future, with none other than Jenna Ortega playing Ryder’s daughter, Astrid Deetz. Tattoo this casting on my forehead. Here’s everything we know so far about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

When Will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Be Released?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to release in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024, which means it’s totally acceptable to put up your Halloween decorations at that time, in my humble opinion.

Who Else Stars In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’Hara will all be reprising their Beetlejuice roles for the sequel. As mentioned earlier, Wednesday Addams herself, Jenna Ortega, will also be joining the cast. Ortega posted the trailer to her Instagram on March 21 with the caption, “the juice is loose” and I lost my mind. Spider-Man icon Willem Dafoe will also appear in the movie.

What Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

After watching the teaser trailer, it looks like Ortega’s character, Astrid, may have accidentally summoned Beetlejuice after re-discovering the creepy model of their town, Winter River, in the Deetz family attic. Hopefully, we get an official trailer soon to help clear up the holes in the plot details.

As we wait for more details about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and for the autumn months to return, I’ll be on Spotify listening to the musical’s soundtrack for the 100th time.