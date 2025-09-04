This Gap x Disney ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Collab Is Full Of Spooky Season Buys

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Summer is wrapping up, which means classes are back in session and fall is here. Traditional fall festivities and elements of the autumn aesthetic are back, and warmer clothing like jeans, sweaters, and cardigans are back in. Of course, fall also means Halloween enthusiasts are looking forward to the return of the spooky season. And just because the top items in your closet might need to be adjusted due to the seasons changing, doesn’t mean they still can’t be fun. And now, Gap and Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas are teaming up for a collaboration that will surely have you in the spooky season spirit.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a classic that is beloved by so many, and it’s a perfect watch whether you turn it on in October or December. (Despite Christmas being in the title, I’m definitely a Halloween watcher.) The Nightmare Before Christmas and its spooky elements are perfect for the beginning of fall. And this Gap x Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is perfect to wear as the weather cools down.

The limited-edition, 24-piece collection features a bunch of different items for both kids and adults, from oversized fleece hoodies and skull-covered denim to graphic tees, flannel PJs, frightfully fun accessories, and more. It’s perfect for any Disney lover that wants to get their fall on! So, if you want to enter the spooky season in style, here are the items included in the GAP and Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas collection launching online on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Gap x Disney Heavyweight Skull Hoodie ($78) This heavyweight skull sweatshirt features the face of Jack Skellington, made up from a bunch of mini Jack Skellington’s faces. It has an oversized, slightly cropped fit. See On Gap

Gap x Disney CashSoft Skull Cardigan ($68) Cardigans are a fall staple, there’s a cute one in the collection. The cardigan is made from a super soft cotton blend and features a tiny Jack Skellington skull on the front left chest area. See On Gap

Gap x Disney Modern Shrunken T-Shirt ($38) Autumn is the perfect time for layering, and a white T-shirt can pair with anything from a cardigan or vest to a flannel or thermal. This cropped T-shirt has Sally on the front with “GAP” written underneath. The shirt is made of a soft, stretch cotton modal blend and contains little “stitch marks” around the collar and sleeves. See On Gap

Gap x Disney Mid Rise UltraSoft Barrel Jeans ($98) These full-length barrel jeans are fitted at the waist and have a looser fit on the bottom, with a relaxed leg and tapered ankle. These jeans will work with a multitude of tops and sweatshirts, and come in a fun Iris Blue color. See On Gap

Gap x Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Mini Rib Tank Top ($28) Just because it’s fall, doesn’t mean it gets cold right away (especially in certain areas of the country). You still may have warmer days where you want to wear a tank top, or you may want to use a tank top as a layering piece underneath a cardigan or flannel. This tank top features the word “Nightmare” written across the chest in varsity jacket-style lettering and is made of a soft, stretchy, ribbed cotton-modal material. See On Gap