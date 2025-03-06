Gabby Windey’s Wedding Dress Featured 1 Of The Hottest Trends For Spring

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Gabby Windey is everywhere right now. Whether you’re hooked on her performance in The Traitors or you remember her as the fan-favorite from The Bachelor, it’s clear that Windey is on fire. Now, she’s giving us the bridal inspiration we never knew we needed with her recent wedding to writer and comedian Robby Hoffman, which she announced on March 5. And the best part? Windey’s wedding dress was everything we’re loving this spring.

Windey’s wedding dress from her Vegas wedding in January featured one of the hottest trends for spring, according to the College Fashionista Spring 2025 Trend Report — lace — which is giving all of the romantic vibes. This season, the romance aesthetic is all about dreamy vibes and soft elegance, and Windey’s dress perfectly embodies that. With delicate fabrics like chiffon, tulle, and silk flowing effortlessly in muted hues like blush and ivory, this dreamy, ethereal look is taking over wardrobes everywhere.

Windey’s off-white lace Rabanne gown ($1,490, FWRD) was a flawless representation of this trend. Featuring a high neckline and intricate lace details on the bodice and below the hips, it created a flattering, sophisticated silhouette. Gabby told Cosmopolitan that when she walked into a department store, it was the first dress she saw on the mannequin, and she instantly knew, “This is gonna be it.” She kept the look simple and chic with white stilettos, letting the dress speak for itself. The gown features a turtleneck design, making it both modern and romantic.

But it wasn’t just the dress that made their wedding day special. Windey and Hoffman kept things low-key, tying the knot in a secret ceremony on Jan. 11, 2025 in a Las Vegas chapel. The couple, who began dating in August 2023, chose to marry in Vegas after fleeing Los Angeles due to the wildfires. It seems the spontaneous decision was exactly what they needed.

Windey’s wedding dress is the perfect embodiment of the romantic, dreamy vibe that’s taking over fashion this season. Lace, soft fabrics, and effortless elegance are all part of this year’s trends, and Windey’s gown is the ideal example. Whether you’re planning your wedding or just looking to add a little romance to your wardrobe, this trend is a must-try. So go ahead — channel your inner romantic heroine and let the lace take over your closet this season.