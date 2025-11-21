5 Fringe Tops Inspired By Hailey Bieber’s 29th Birthday Look To Add To Your Closet

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As a model, mom, wife, and a legendary beauty mogul, Hailey Bieber is nothing short of an iconic It Girl. The rhode founder rang in the last year of her 20s a few days early on Nov. 20 with a luxe candlelit dinner, complete with dirty martinis, branded butter, and dark red tapered candles. And of course, such a divine celebration calls for the ultimate captivating look, and Bieber delivered. While most people opt for a sparkly dress or an extravagant color for their birthday, Bieber took it in a different direction with a lace-up fringe top that was subtle yet daring.

Taking to Instagram to show off her luxe leather look, she stunned her followers with an emo chic ‘look’fit, styling a long-sleeve leather top dripping with fringe all the way down the sleeves, and a lace-up open back concept held together by a singular string. Bold and dramatic on the top, she paired the sultry look with velvet trousers and a martini in hand, classy and edgy all in one. Between the lace-up detailing, the soft Rachel Green-esque inspired updo, and some soft glam, Bieber radiated at her birthday party. Her birthday look was finished off with her nails, of course — the perfect sweet spot of rebellious cool, but in an elevated and refined tone. Reframing a fashion lover’s perspective on birthday looks, Bieber’s look definitely has the fashion girls creating moodboards to achieve the same vibe. If you, too, are looking for some fringe tops inspired by Bieber, look no further! Here’s a roundup of five tops you can try to emulate Bieber’s bold, chic vibe.

Jaded London Jaded London Lavinia Backless Fringe Top At the top of our list for two reasons, this burgundy ensemble from Jaded London mirrors the silhouette of Bieber’s look, but as if it was upside down. Draped fringe all around with a low back, this top screams It Girl with a disco cowgirl vibe. I wore this top myself for my birthday this past May, pairing with a leather mini skirt and brown biker boots. Like Bieber, I wanted a chic birthday look that was captivating but subtle. I can personally vouch that this top provides just that! See On Jaded London

Superdown Superdown Kay Faux Leather Top ($64) A more elevated and luxe option, this chocolate brown leather halter emulates the same bold, backless energy Bieber brought to her birthday bash. It captures that perfect mix of cool and confident with a sleek leather finish, but adding flare with the dramatic fringe. See On Revolve

Zara Zara Fringe Halter Top ($80) Another take on the fringe look, this Zara top channels “western cowgirl gone rogue” in the best way possible. Perfect for making a statement without going over the top (similar to Bieber’s vibe), the suede and studded detailing offers a tone of glamour and playfulness. See On Zara

NIIHAI NiiHai Fringe Bodysuit ($64) If Bieber’s outfit had a cool little sister, this bodysuit would be it. Daring cut-outs and playful fringe in the front, this ensemble emulates It Girl — and the movement of the fringe is bound to capture attention with every step. See On Revolve