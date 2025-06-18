Between game day performances, rehearsals, and special appearances, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders always need to look their best. But keeping up that look takes one thing: money. Thankfully, the Cowboys cheerleaders get free products and services to help. Once each woman makes the team, they receive a makeover tailored to their specific features and beauty needs. Whether that’s a change from blonde to brunette, new makeup techniques, or some bouncy extensions to nail the iconic hairography in their “Thunder” routine, DCCs receive a transformation that will stay with them throughout the season.

Although their pay has frequently been called into question — especially after the wage transparency of last season — Season 2 made it clear that the squad does receive plenty of perks when it comes to overall self-care, fitness, and beauty maintenance. From the bottom of her boots to the top of her head, the sponsor showcase in Season 2 gave fans a closer look at all that goes into making a DCC. (Heads up: These were the free items and current sponsors for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ 2024-2025 season.)

Free uniform

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Weaver (@reece_christinee) According to Season 2 of the show, the iconic western-inspired uniform and tri-color pom-poms are made up of four different sponsors: Lucchese Bootmaker, Rebel Athletic, Diva Hosiery, and WinCraft. Alongside their official uniform, the girls also receive free rehearsal gear, and complimentary beauty and skin services to compliment their appearances. Teeth whitening and dental services are provided by Invisalign and RxSmile Orthodontics. Nails and lashes are sponsored by KISS, where each cheerleader receives one nail kit per week and one to two lash kits per week, plus lash glue, depending on the time of the season. The team can also choose to receive specialized lash services, like lash lifts, to help maintain their look all day.

free skin products

The showcase opened with nurse injectors at Atomic Beauty filling the girls in on the botox and filler services provided to them throughout their time as a DCC. Atomic Beauty also provides the girls with hydrafacials and skin treatments to keep them glowy and refreshed. For the perfect smooth, bronzed look on-and-off the jumbotron, they rely on their sponsors at Palm Beach Tan and European Wax Center.

free hair services

Hair is one of the most crucial parts of the DCC look. Rose Style Studio and Tangerine Salon were the two most prominent sponsors highlighted in this area. The latter provides the team with DCC benefits, including hair services like cuts, color, blowouts and extensions, as well as $250 credit for Aveda products added to each DCC account. The girls also have access to textured hair specialists, experts in creating beautiful custom wigs, ponytails, sew-ins, and silk presses.

free meal prep

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Villares (@kellyvillares) Meal prep is covered by ICON Meals, where DCC benefits include a $60 meal credit per week and a DCC Affiliate Incentive Program. Other meal sponsors include brands like Gatorade, Frito Lay, Pepsi, Raising Cane’s, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Whataburger, HEB, Diageo, 7 Eleven, Dairy MAX, and Black Riddle Coffee Company. These sponsors keep the squad fueled and energized to take on their intense days. Managing fitness goals is also made simple with access to a complimentary Cowboys Fit gym membership.

travel

As a DCC, traveling is a necessary part of the job. Whether it’s a bus trip to home games or a luxurious team getaway in the Bahamas, the DCC sponsors have them covered. Travel expenses may be discounted or taken care of altogether depending on the expense. Some of these travel and transportation sponsors include companies like Boeing, American Airlines, Ford, Chevron, Club Car, Funtown RV, Omni Hotel and Resorts, Window Nation, and The Islands of The Bahamas.

Free entertainment, finance, & tech