Guys, I hate to say, it but summer’s pretty much over. The leaves have started to change color, the days are getting colder, and I’ve officially retired my denim shorts until next year. Sometimes all this change makes me sad, but not this year. Why, you ask? Because of fall fashion, obviously! I love all things sweaters and scarves — there’s nothing better than layering together some cozy looks. And who else to start up this season of comfort and style but Forever 21? This fall, the brand has released its first premium fashion collection: Luxe XXI, with high-quality materials and creative takes on timeless styles. Forever 21 isn’t mourning the last drops of summer, but looking forward — and we should all take note.

Fall can be hard to dress for, especially when balancing casual styles with more elevated nights out. Luxe XXI features extremely versatile looks, aiming to take you from day to night. Take the collection’s Sheer Rhinestone Mesh Crop Top ($32), one of my favorites. It fits the fall knit aesthetic while still being one of the cutest going-out tops for the upcoming colder months. The collection’s colors are also very mature (some may even say demure) — with hues of merlot and taupe, to name a few — making them perfect to mix and match all season. Speaking of mixing and matching, each piece has a coordinating style to complete the outfit. Take the Faux Leather Mini Skirt ($32) and Faux Leather Double-Breasted Blazer ($51), for instance — perfect for when you just can’t decide on a look.

Forever 21 was founded in 1984 in Los Angeles. As such, this year marks 40 years of the iconic brand. Luxe XXI celebrates this history and those LA roots with daring new styles, like metallic mesh and mini dresses. Coming at the end of New York Fashion Week, the line also aims to celebrate more timeless styles. Many of its 18 pieces feature unique takes on sophisticated pieces like trench coats and blazers — two pieces that are right on trend, according to College Fashionista’s Fall 2024 Trend Report. This blend between new and old, trendy and timeless, is exactly what sets the collection apart, and will make it a staple in your closet this fall.

Forever 21 has always aimed to provide the cutest styles for less, and that seems like it’ll never change. According to a press release from the brand, the entire Luxe XXI collection has pieces that fall between $40 and$120. According to Winnie Park, the CEO of Forever 21, these styles “can’t be found anywhere else at these price points.” The sizes range from Women’s S-L and Plus 0-4X, and can be found starting Sept. 12 at select Forever 21 stores, online at Forever21.com, and on the Forever 21 mobile app.

During early fall, it can be easy to reminisce over beach days and sunkissed skin, but with the help of Luxe XXI, we can all embrace the styles and fun of this autumn season.