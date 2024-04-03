Saddle Up, Y’all: Forever 21’s Western Collection Is Here

The cowboy fashion trend isn’t going away anytime soon, especially after Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album release. Want to participate in the cowboy takeover? You’re in luck. Forever 21 just released their western-inspired festival collection and it’s a wild west fashion lover’s dream.

Cowboy-core isn’t just a Beyoncé thing, though. Rihanna’s April Vogue China cover, where she rocked a floral cowboy hat, is all over the internet. It’s even been statistically confirmed on April 3 by @databutmakeitfashion that the popularity of cowboy hats has increased by 85%, boots by 27%, Levi’s by 54%, and the popularity of denim on denim outfits has increased 14% since the release of Cowboy Carter. If that doesn’t make you want to jump on the trend, I don’t know what will.

From faux leather jackets to denim vests to chainmail tops, Forever 21’s western collection encompasses the cowboy aesthetic. The collection includes key western-inspired fabrics like denim, crochet, fringe, lace-ups, stud-trims, and more. There’s a variety of cowboy hats, boots, graphic tees, and denim options to choose from, and even some western-inspired swimwear. Catch me buying their cow print triangle bikini top RN. With over 200 options, there are so many ways to style this collection, whether you want to go full cowboy or opt for a more boho look. Feeling overwhelmed by all the amazing options? I’ve rounded up 15 of my faves from the collection that are perfect for unleashing your inner Wild West.

Forever 21 Cropped Notched Denim Vest ($25) What's more Western than a denim vest? This is a great top for summer and matches with a variety of bottoms, from navy to black to tan.

Forever 21 Embroidered Western Cowboy Boots ($50) Every cowgirl needs some boots. Available in black and brown, these boots give a traditional Wild West film moment and I can't complain.

Forever 21 Studded-Trim Cowboy Hat ($23) Sometimes, a classic cowboy hat is all you need. This black and silver hat is also the perfect option if Beyoncé does a Cowboy Carter tour…

Forever 21 Ford Lace-Up Tube Top ($20) This lace-up tube top screams cowgirl. Pair it with a dark wash denim skirt or jeans and some boots and you're ready to saddle up for the day.

Forever 21 Strapless Eyelet Bustier Mini Dress ($30) Looking for a more casual and spring take on the cowboy aesthetic? This eyelet dress is an elegant option that still stays true to the Wild West theme. It's available in pink, white, and black!

Forever 21 Faux Leather Fringe Trucker Jacket ($40) As a girlie who's always cold, I can't tell you how many times my jacket has ruined the aesthetic of my outfit. That won't happen with this faux leather fringe jacket. It exudes cowboy energy.

Forever 21 Straw Cowboy Hat ($23) A straw hat is a cowboy classic. If you're going to a daytime rodeo or even the beach, this is the perfect hat.

There are plenty more clothes and accessories to choose from in Forever 21’s western collection. This exclusive collection is available in select stores and online. Don’t have a cow! (See what I did there?) Go make your cowgirl aesthetic fashion dreams come true!