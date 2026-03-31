Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Forbidden Fruits follow. The new witchy horror-comedy Forbidden Fruits — and the charm bracelets the characters wear — are all over the FYP. Coming from the director of Jennifer’s Body, Forbidden Fruits stars Lola Tung as Pumpkin, Victoria Pedretti as Cherry, Lili Reinhart as Apple, Alexandra Shipp as Fig, and Emma Chamberlain (yes, that Emma Chamberlain) as Pickle.

The movie follows the cult-like group of friends who call themselves “The Fruits” and cast spells on their male opps — or, really, anyone who stands in the way of their twisted feminist agenda. They operate within a fictional mall store called Free Eden (sound familiar?), and do it all in style. The script is a cauldron of pop culture references and hilarious satirical digs at Gen Z consumerism –– and it’s hard to resist the urge to shop for all of the iconic looks from these bold characters.

The Fruits all sport matching charm bracelets, with charms to represent each of the Fruits and the coven’s aesthetic. To promote the release of the film, Regal Cinemas opened a sweepstakes where fans could enter to win a Forbidden Fruits charm bracelet and a movie poster signed by the cast.

The sweepstakes closes April 2, but if you miss that chance, there are still countless charm bracelets out there to tap into your inner femme fatale witch. The Awe x Forbidden Fruits capsule collection features Fruit-inspired charms, along with other items like cord necklaces and name plate pendants. Since these items are a pretty penny (and not all of us can get one hand-delivered by the cast, like Drew Barrymore did), here are some less expensive but equally-as-Regina-Gorgeous (as the Fruits say) charm bracelet dupes.

Selenichast Selenichast Fruit Bracelet ($106) This charm bracelet embodies the glossy and gold style of the iconic Fruits charm bracelet. With this option, you can choose which fruit best captures your role in your coven: peach, pomegranate, pitaya, durian, watermelon, or pineapple. See On Selenichast

Ayuna Ayuna Strawberry Charms Bracelet ($40) The charms on this bracelet are a great blend of originality and Forbidden Fruits-inspired. In either silver or gold, this bracelet has alternating charms: strawberry, cherry, and a white gemstone plated in 18K gold. This bracelet is lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic. See On Ayuna

Juicy Couture Juicy Couture Cherry & Fruit Charm Bracelet ($55) The Fruits would definitely approve of any fan wearing a Juicy Couture piece. This gold charm bracelet has more cartoon-style charms: an orange slice, a clear gemstone, a translucent purple gemstone, and a JC-branded strawberry. See On Nordstrom

Gabi Gabi Chunky Gold Talisman Bracelet ($115) This piece looks like it’s straight out of Free Eden. This bracelet is handmade with glass pendants, so each order will be one of a kind. The charms include three different colored berries, Roman coin-inspired pendants, and a female silhouette. See On Gabi

Proper Proper Fruity Charm Bracelet ($34) This water-resistant charm bracelet is a perfect option going into summer. For those who prefer the more matte-colored, cartoon-style charms, this bracelet is a great combo of different fruits — like the banana or lemon — that aren’t as often on other fruit charm bracelets out there. See On Proper

ROZYARD ROZYARD Multistrand Adjustable Fruit Charm Bracelet ($13) Don’t think we forgot about Pumpkin! This stackable bracelet has basically the whole rainbow of fruits: pumpkin, lemon, grape, kiwi, and cherry. The bracelet also has a cute beaded dangling charm and a gold heart locket. See On Walmart

Lisa Angel Lisa Angel Fruit Charm Bracelet ($28) This bracelet is a great option for groups who prefer a more minimalistic expression of their friendship. These enamel fruit charms are small but vibrant, with a watermelon slice, cherry, pineapple, and strawberry. See On Lisa Angel