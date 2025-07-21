Every time I’m doomscrolling on Instagram or TikTok, my FYP almost always serves me some sort of childhood nostalgia. Whether it’s a throwback to those iconic Disney Channel shows, blasts from the pasts about our childhood heroes, or those oddly-satisfying posts about toys that newer generations will never truly understand, one thing is clear. Gen-Z is absolutely obsessed with nostalgia. Who else is out here double-tapping on clips from old Barbie films or laughing and feeling seen by the videos of people admitting they chew on Polly Pocket’s gummy-like doll clothes?

If you’re like me and these nostalgic flashes have you majorly yearning for the days when your biggest worry was what cartoon to watch next, then I have some amazing news for you. Essence Cosmetics is gearing up to hit us right in the childhood feels with their brand new Polly Pocket collection. Think shimmery lip glosses that sparkle like fairy dust, glittery blushes that emphasize your inner glow, and the cutest keychains that literally look like mini Polly Pocket toys you can flex IRL. Suddenly, we’re all 7 years old again. And if your inner childhood is screaming for more, here’s everything you need to know about Essence Cosmetics’s latest collection.

When Will Essence’s Polly Pocket Collection Release?

While an exact release date has yet to be announced, Essence commented on each of their Polly Pocket Instagram posts that the collection will launch in the US at the “end of July.” In the meantime, be sure to sign up for Essence Royal Rewards, so you can gain points for every purchase you make and get notified about every release.

What’s Included in Essence’s Polly Pocket Collection?

The products haven’t been listed on Essence’s official website yet, but per their Instagram, it looks like the collection will feature color-changing blushes, lip glazes that come with Polly keyrings and her favorite compacts, a comb, a mini eyeshadow palette, highlighter, peptide lip masks, setting spray, and even scented nail stickers! They also have a purple quilted cosmetics bag to keep all of your pocket-sized goodies in one place.

How much will Essence’s Polly Pocket Collection cost?

Because the products haven’t been listed on the official website yet, it’s unclear at the time of writing. But based on the similar product offerings on the site, the collection will likely range from $2.99 to $10.99.