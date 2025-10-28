e.l.f.’s 2025 Impact Report Highlights Some Seriously Major Wins

For years, e.l.f. has been the go-to brand for affordable, high-quality makeup — from the viral Halo Glow Liquid Filter to fan-favorite Power Grip Primer. But there’s much more to our favorite beauty brand than their must-have, budget-friendly dupes. On Oct. 28, e.l.f. released its fourth annual Impact Report built around the theme of “the every” — a celebration of community connection, inclusivity, and what the brand calls being “bold disruptors with kind hearts.”

The digital report features employee and community testimonials, standout data from the 2025 fiscal year, and in-depth looks at e.l.f.’s core values displayed through categories like people and culture, environment and sustainability, innovation and community, and campaigns and activations.

e.l.f. is proud to share their impacts with the world, and rightfully so. Following the report’s release, the “Give an e.l.f.” campaign is set to appear on over 40 screens in New York’s Penn Station, and will be featured as a two-page spread in The New York Times on Nov. 2.

Here are some of the exciting topics covered in the e.l.f. 2025 Impact Report.

People & Culture

Behind every product and campaign is a team that believes in e.l.f.’s mission to make a positive impact — and the Impact Report makes that clearer than ever. e.l.f. promises to empower their employees and give back to their community.

With a global team of more than 750 employees — 70% of whom are women — e.l.f. continues to prioritize diversity and professional development. Through initiatives like e.l.f. U (a training summit offering courses for current employees) and the e.l.f.ternship program (which selected 50 interns across London, Los Angeles, Oakland, and New York City), the company is no doubt investing in the next generation of talent. In 2025, e.l.f. expanded the internship into a six-month foundational program, with the option to extend to 12 months — an exciting opportunity for college students.

“We believe it’s important to invest in talent early and show our interns they are valued contributors. As our interns step up and learn, we step back — watching, listening, and learning alongside them,” the company shared.

Innovation & Community

Beyond empowering employees, e.l.f.’s commitment to accessibility and social impact extends through their innovative initiatives. With many beauty brands prioritizing accessibility more than ever — from the packaging to price points — e.l.f. stands out: 75% of its products are $10 and under, making quality cosmetics accessible to a wide range of consumers.

Accessibility goes beyond the products, too. Through the e.l.f. Gives Back initiative, the company aims to donate at least 2% of the previous year’s profits to their communities. In 2025, that percentage totaled to $2.5 million supporting causes including boardroom diversity, animal welfare, health and wellness, women’s empowerment, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and disaster relief.

Environment & Sustainability

e.l.f is making every step toward a better future, and they acknowledge that making a lasting impact is a journey, not just a destination. For e.l.f., this journey means sourcing with high standards, acting on climate and emissions, revamping their packaging to be smarter and eco-friendly, and focusing on water stewardship. These ongoing efforts helped improve their Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) climate score from a C to a B.

One of e.l.f.’s biggest sustainability milestones in 2025 was achieving a 100% switch to wood handles on every cosmetic brush using Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood — a major jump from the 44% of products using wood handles in 2024. Additionally, 73% of e.l.f. products are now produced in Fair Trade Certified facilities, proving the brand’s dedication to ethical and thoughtful sourcing.

Campaigns & Activations

Using its platform to “lift every voice and reflect every story,” e.l.f. continues to value representation both inside and outside the company. With a commitment to “changing the board game” and “leveling the playing field,” the Impact Report shares how they’re working towards greater inclusion both in the company leadership and the broader beauty industry.

Today, e.l.f.’s board is made up of at least 67% women and 44% diverse employees, ensuring that their team can develop their products to truly reflect the communities they serve.

From empowering their employees and giving back to communities to pushing sustainability efforts and emphasizing representation, e.l.f.’s 2025 Impact Report proves that the brand has always been about more than simply makeup. Leading with purpose and and heart, e.l.f. is setting the standard of what it truly means to be a beauty company driven by values and making a difference for every eye, lip, and face it touches.