It’s almost Halloween season! As someone who adores festive makeup and its versatility, Halloween is the perfect time to experiment with different Halloween makeup techniques, fun patterns, and even some 3D art if that’s your style. Whether you’re late on choosing a Halloween costume and are in dire need of a look where makeup does all the talking, or you just love scrolling through the latest Halloween trends, this is your sign to grab your brushes, cue the orange lighting, and get inspired.

From eerie glam to effortlessly cute, these viral Halloween makeup looks will have you ready for any last-minute party or just a spooky selfie. Think bold eyeliner, dramatic lashes, and just the right amount of glitter to make your look pop under the moonlight. The best part? You don’t need to be a pro to pull these off. Half of the fun is in the creativity (and a little chaos) of it all. Maybe you’ll try the classic skull, a neon spider web, or go all in with a pop culture-inspired twist. Whatever you choose, Halloween makeup is about confidence, expression, and letting your inner artist run wild. After all, spooky season only comes once a year, so make it iconic. Here are 12 easy Halloween makeup ideas to try in 2025.