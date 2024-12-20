Calling all gamer girlies! Looking for a video game that combines your passion for style with a touch of pop culture? Dress To Impress is the game for you. DTI blends modern fashion while bringing back childhood nostalgia for Y2K dress-up computer games.

If your FYP isn’t filled with DTI online gameplay like mine is, you might have missed out on all the game’s buzz. DTI is a multiplayer dress-up video game on Roblox that debuted in October 2023. In just under a year, DTI went viral on social media, even teaming up with Charli XCX for Brat summer with their own Brat fashion update.

One of the game’s most notable features is its constantly changing themes. During each round, a new theme will appear, and you must dress your character in outfits that match the theme listed. Y2K is one of the most common themes that I see while playing the game, and it also happens to be one of my favorites. If you’re newbie to the game or simply need some inspo for the next time you play DTI, don’t worry, bestie. I’ve got you covered! Check out these 12 Y2K DTI outfit ideas. I hope to see you on the leaderboard during your next round!

Tracksuit look

Dress To Impress/Siobhan Robinson We’re starting the list strong with this Y2K-inspired style. The goal is to emulate the Juicy Couture tracksuit era that defined the early 2000s. In this outfit, I changed the black sweatpants displayed in the first room to a hot pink color. (DTI underwent a recent winter update, which included new winter clothing and accessories for the wardrobe.) There is a fur jacket available in the game’s front section. In this look, I toggled the jacket to remove the fur. Accessories are entirely up to personal preference, but I wanted to make it appear as if my character was on a last-minute shopping spree, so I added a handbag in the hot pink color that matched the tracksuit, as well as a drink cup and some shades that were toggled over my character’s head.

Black Tie Look

Dress To Impress/Siobhan Robinson In this next Y2K style, I wanted to try to resemble 2000s-era celebs. What better inspo than pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne? I created my own version of her black tie outfit look, which can be seen in her 2002 music video for “Complicated.” In this style, I drew influence not just from Lavigne, but also from the 2000s camouflage trend, which celebrities like Paris Hilton, Destiny’s Child, and Britney Spears rocked at the time. In this look, I changed the color of the tube top to a camo pattern and coupled it with baggy jeans that I toggled into cargo pants. Some items from the men’s section of the game can be utilized on female characters, such as the beret cap on my character, which I altered to black to fit my style. In terms of accessories, I definitely had to include a black tie, but I also added a flip phone from the game’s items section and a little handbag to emphasize the Y2K theme. In the winter section, there are belts to accessorize with, including the chained heart belt my character is wearing. To complete the look, I complemented the outfit with black kitten heels from the shoes section.

Denim-on-Denim Look

Dress To Impress/Siobhan Robinson In this style, I want to channel Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s 2001 denim-on-denim red carpet look, but with a modern twist. I started by dressing my avatar in light-colored skinny jeans and a black belt to match. I paired the cropped tube top with the skinny jeans, trying to match the colors. I kept the accessories minimal, combining the black tiny handbag and a white waist bead with black heels. The hair is the most standout feature of the look. I wanted to replicate the chunky highlights of the 2000s, so I changed my hair to a style that allows you to make your hair two-toned, going blonde with black highlights and bangs.

Animal Print Look

Dress To Impress/Siobhan Robinson In this look, I used a lot of pieces from the game’s winter section in the front. Similar to the tracksuit style, I wanted it to appear as if my character had gone on a last-minute shopping spree, with leopard print serving as the look’s main focus. I layered a cami top underneath the fur jacket from the winter section. I modified the color of the cami to match the leopard-print pattern, and turned the jacket black. I also added the chained heart belt — this time, in a tanned tone to match the animal-print design. For shoes, I added winter fur boots in black to match the jacket!

Gilmore Girls Fall Look

Dress To Impress/Siobhan Robinson In this look, I wanted to channel my own version of the Gilmore Girls‘ iconic fall looks. In this piece, I started by switching the baggy jeans to cargo pants and changing the color to a darker denim. For the top, I used the button-up sweater, but toggled the sleeves to be baggy, and I kept the top’s style but changed the color from pink to black. For accessories, I used the flip phone, little handbag, and the same kitten heels (I’m noticing that these are my go-to accessories).

Leather Jacket Look

Dress To Impress/Siobhan Robinson Recreating this style is simple: I started with a leather jacket from the men’s section and colored it a deeper brown. Under the jacket, I wore a cropped white T-shirt with a denim mini skirt. To complement the leather jacket, I added a beret from the men’s section and leather boots, and I colored them the same brown as the jacket. I accessorized with waist beads, a chained heart belt, and a flip phone.

Gossip Girl Look

Dress To Impress/Siobhan Robinson I wanted to bring out my inner Blair Waldorf with this Gossip Girl-inspired outfit. In this style, I modified the oversized sweater to classic, resulting in an over-the-shoulder sweater. I changed the hue to black and paired it with a denim skirt, this time toggled with fur. For accessories, I added the flip phone and handbag, altered the color to black, and dressed my character in black kitten heels. I don’t usually add jewelry to save time in the game, but this time, I wore silver hooped earrings.

White Tank Top Look

Dress To Impress/Siobhan Robinson This look is a more straightforward interpretation of the Y2K style. In this outfit, I dressed my character in a white tank top and denim pencil skirt. For shoes, I went with white high heels. In terms of accessories, I wore a black shoulder purse, the Baddie earrings (which can be toggled to change the words displayed), and black sunglasses. I would definitely recommend this look if you’re entering the game with only a couple of minutes left!

Destiny’s Child “Survivor” Camo Look

Dress To Impress/Siobhan Robinson For my second camo look, I was inspired by the Destiny’s Child outfits from their “Survivor” music video. For this style, I colored a cropped tube top to match the camouflage design. I added blue denim shorts. You can replace them with anything, including camo shorts, but for this look, I wanted to keep it basic for a more everyday look. For shoes, I dressed my character in black, knee-high combat boots. Of course, I couldn’t forget the flip phone, waist bead, and shoulder bag for accessories.

Black Crop Top Look

Dress To Impress/Siobhan Robinson This look has a Y2K vibe about it, with modern features blended in. I was looking for a Christina Aguilera style with chunky highlights in the hair, but I ended up creating my own look based on that. For this outfit piece, I dressed my character in a black, open-neckline top and denim shorts. I added black kitten heels for the shoes, and accessorized with a black handbag, flip phone, and a Baddie necklace.

Denim Outfit Repeater

Dress To Impress/Siobhan Robinson For this look, I wanted to go with a more preppy Y2K aesthetic. I used the tube top again, but this time in a deeper denim color, paired with a denim mini skirt. I added white high heels and a waist bead. For accessories, I used white hooped earrings and toggled white sunglasses over my head. In the wise words of Lizzy McGuire, “OK, I may be an outfit repeater, but you’re an outfit rememberer.”

Jersey Shore-Inspired Look