12 Skin Care Holiday Sets Under $40 To Gift Your Bestie This Year

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The holiday season is upon us again, and with that comes my favorite annual holiday activity — holiday shopping! I myself am a self-proclaimed shopaholic all year round, but I can’t deny it — shopping during the holidays is just way more fun. Malls and shops are all decorated and decked out for Christmas, which makes carrying as many bags as you can hold until your hands hurt a bit more bearable. If you’re an online shopper, even your favorite store websites have some holiday graphics to get you in the seasonal spirit from the comfort of your own home! But above all else, holiday shopping wouldn’t be complete without holiday gift sets, like skin care holiday sets.
No matter what you’re looking for, a holiday gift set will always have you covered with a gift literally no one can dislike. I know my personal favorite way to give — or get — a gift is through a gift set — especially one complete with all my favorite skin care products. Holiday sets are the best way to simplify your holiday shopping. If you can’t settle on just one item, a set of a few different products gives a great variety that’ll make it pretty hard to be unsatisfied with — especially if you’re grabbing the top-of-the line skin care holiday sets of the season. We all know how expensive good skin care can be throughout the year, so these gift sets are the way to go if you want to try out some new products while also saving money. Here are 13 of the best skin care holiday sets to add to your cart this season.
- Drunk Elephant A Day In The Sun ($29)
-
This set features the Protini Polypeptide Cream and the D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops. The perfect set for a day in the sun. Beaches and cream, anyone? If you have tried Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream, you would know the hype around it is real, and anyone who receives this gift set will be getting one of Drunk Elephant’s best products.
- Sol De Janeiro Body Paradise Minis ($25)
-
Skin care includes more than just taking care of the skin on your face. These Body Paradise minis leave your whole body feeling soft and smooth, and feature swoonworthy scents. The minis of the Delicia Drench Body Butter, Bom Dia Bright Body Cream and the famous Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream are the perfect gift for anyone wanting to try this brand’s iconic products. They won’t be disappointed!
- Kylie Skin 4 Piece Mini Set ($40)
-
Skin care that looks just as chic on your bathroom counter as it does on your face. Who doesn’t want these sleek, pink bottles that hold the best skin care products? This mini set features all the basic necessities from Kylie Skin, including the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum, and Vanilla Milk Toner.
- First Aid Beauty Snowed In with Smooth Skin Body Holiday Kit ($35)
-
It’s called First Aid Beauty for a reason. This holiday set gives you all the practical skin care necessities you need during the cold winter months. This is a great gift to receive because you might not think of buying these products for yourself, but everyone who receives this will totally be making use of these products. First Aid Beauty has come to the rescue with this kit including two KP Bump Eraser Body Scrubs and an Anti-Chafe Stick.
- Drunk Elephant Hydra and The Bright ($29)
-
Another gift set from Drunk Elephant, because who can resist their go-to skin care products? This set features their C-Firma Fresh Day Serum and their B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum. These products are safe for all skin types, making this the perfect gift for anyone looking for starter skin care this Christmas.
- Laneige Cream Skin Gift Set ($39)
-
If you’ve tried Laneige, you know their products are top of the line for making your skill feel soft and hydrated. Laneige’s Water Collection is no exception, and the products within it may even be considered some of the best they offer. Their holiday set features the Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer, Water Bank Moisturizer, and their Water Sleeping Mask. Best of all, they are refillable!
- Bubble Skincare Holiday Dreamy Days Gift Set ($35)
-
If three products for $35 doesn’t sell you, the packaging will. Seriously, Bubble offers the cutest skin care bottles! And the names for these products are even more adorable. Fresh Start, Day Dream, and Slam Dunk are the three Bubble signatures you can grab for just $35 this holiday season.
- Supergoop Daily Essentials SPF Starter Kit ($32)
-
It may not be very sunny in winter, but it’s still important to be using SPF all year round! This set from Supergoop gives you all the essentials for protecting your skin, including the signature Unseen Sunscreen, PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50, and (Re)setting Refreshing Mist.
- Mario Badescu Coconut Body Holiday Trio ($27)
-
If you’re shopping for someone with sensitive skin, this holiday set by Mario Badescu has got you covered. It features three full-size products — a soap, body oil, and a body butter — all in their clean coconut scent that’s light and refreshing. Perfect if you’re looking for a simple skin care option.
- E.l.f. Cosmetics Glow For The Holiday Kit ($34)
-
If you’re looking for a holiday gift set to give you a glowy look, this set from e.l.f. Cosmetics is for you. It comes with their original Holy Hydration Face Cream and their signature Bronzing Drops. Better yet, it also comes with some full size e.l.f. fan-favorite makeup products to complete your bronzy look.
- Florence by Mills Happy Days Skincare Set ($38)
-
Milly Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills line is bringing us the holiday set of the season. Featuring three full-size products and one travel size for $38, this is a deal you cannot miss out on. It includes the Clean Magic Face Wash, Dreamy Dew Moisturizer, Look Alive Brightening Eye Cream, and the Oh Whale! Lip Balm, hitting every skin care need to complete your whole routine.
- The Kopari Glow Starter Set ($38)
-
If you want your skin to feel like it’s in paradise all year long, the best choice would have to be this holiday set by Kopari. This set comes in a limited-edition teddy travel bag and all the mini skin care travel essentials that you need for any trip. Know someone who plans on traveling this upcoming year? This set has them covered!