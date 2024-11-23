12 Skin Care Holiday Sets Under $40 To Gift Your Bestie This Year

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The holiday season is upon us again, and with that comes my favorite annual holiday activity — holiday shopping! I myself am a self-proclaimed shopaholic all year round, but I can’t deny it — shopping during the holidays is just way more fun. Malls and shops are all decorated and decked out for Christmas, which makes carrying as many bags as you can hold until your hands hurt a bit more bearable. If you’re an online shopper, even your favorite store websites have some holiday graphics to get you in the seasonal spirit from the comfort of your own home! But above all else, holiday shopping wouldn’t be complete without holiday gift sets, like skin care holiday sets.

No matter what you’re looking for, a holiday gift set will always have you covered with a gift literally no one can dislike. I know my personal favorite way to give — or get — a gift is through a gift set — especially one complete with all my favorite skin care products. Holiday sets are the best way to simplify your holiday shopping. If you can’t settle on just one item, a set of a few different products gives a great variety that’ll make it pretty hard to be unsatisfied with — especially if you’re grabbing the top-of-the line skin care holiday sets of the season. We all know how expensive good skin care can be throughout the year, so these gift sets are the way to go if you want to try out some new products while also saving money. Here are 13 of the best skin care holiday sets to add to your cart this season.