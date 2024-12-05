Drunk Elephant’s New Hand Cream Is At The Top Of My Holiday Wishlist

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With colder days and the holiday season approaching, body care is something we should all focus on. Whether you’re looking to splurge on new body butters and oils, or looking to gift a loved one the perfect product for their skin care routine, there’s something coming that may be the perfect option. Drunk Elephant’s Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream is a product you don’t want to miss out on! Let’s be real — hand care often takes a backseat in our daily routines, but with all the handwashing, sanitizing, and colder temperatures in the winter, our hands need some serious TLC. That’s where Therabu comes in, and let me tell you — it’s a game-changer.

This isn’t just any hand cream. Drunk Elephant’s Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream ($24) is a nourishing formula that delivers 24-hour moisture while softening and repairing dry, chapped hands. Plus, it’s packed with ingredients that not only hydrate but also help diminish the visible signs of aging — like loss of elasticity — making it a must-have for the season. Whether you’re dealing with parched skin from winter air or want to maintain soft, youthful-looking hands, this hand cream is about to become your new best friend.

What sets Drunk Elephant’s Therabu hand cream apart from others on the market is its unique blend of ingredients, carefully chosen to support the skin’s health while delivering maximum hydration. This cream contains intensely-rich marula and shea butters, which are known for their deeply nourishing and skin-strengthening properties. These butters are packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and lipids, making them perfect for keeping your hands soft and moisturized even during the driest of seasons.

But what makes Therabu even more special is its inclusion of Avena sativa (oat) kernel flour. This powerful antioxidant has skin-soothing benefits, helping to calm any irritation or redness, which is especially important when your hands are exposed to harsh weather and frequent washing.

For those sensitive to fragrances or concerned about harsh chemicals, Therabu is free of essential oils, silicones, dyes, and solvent alcohols — ingredients Drunk Elephant calls the “Suspicious 6.” The cream is also free of synthetic fragrances, but it does contain a natural vanilla fruit extract, which not only gives the cream a lightly sweet, pleasant scent, but also provides antioxidant and calming benefits.

As someone who is all about skin health and looking for products that deliver on their promises, Therabu stands out as a luxurious yet practical way to give your hands the care they deserve — just in time for the holidays.

This hand cream is the perfect gift for anyone who loves luxury skin care or could use a pick-me-up during the colder months. And let’s be honest — self-care isn’t just about what you give to others, it’s about what you treat yourself to as well. Therabu is a great way to pamper yourself, or to share with the loved ones who need a little hydration and relaxation this holiday season.

At an affordable price point of $24, this product can be a thoughtful gift, or you can buy it for yourself if you simply want to upgrade your own winter skin care routine. Drunk Elephant’s Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream can be purchased at retailers such as Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and on the brand’s official website. Your hands will thank you!