Calling all gourmand girlies and coffee addicts! The collaboration we didn’t know we needed is on its way. Dove has partnered with Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee to release a limited-edition drink at the Chamberlain Coffee café in LA. Inspired by Dove’s new Plant Milk Cleansing Collection, the Dove x Chamberlain Coffee collaboration features a new latte you can try IRL, plus tons of other goodies.

As if us gourmand girls didn’t love smelling edible already, now you can get one of the new Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Collection scents in drink form! Inspired by the Oat Milk & Berry Brulee body wash, Chamberlain Coffee will have an Oat Milk & Berry Brulee Latte available at Chamberlain Coffee in LA’s Westfield Century City Mall from April 25 until May 2.

Dove

“Self-care is whatever you need it to be — it’s about being intuitive with yourself and what you need. Whether it’s a coffee or an afternoon nap or an ‘everything’ shower,” Chamberlain said in the press release. “I’m so stoked for Chamberlain Coffee to partner with Dove because we both care deeply about self care and making the mundane, more special.”

The tasty latte is not all this iconic collab has to offer. Putting the cherry (or berry) on top, there will be a traveling plant milk treat truck that is set to venture across different college campuses in Los Angeles on April 24 and 25. Fans of the brands can also expect to see some limited-edition merch, and if it’s staying true to the Chamberlain Coffee brand aesthetic, it’s bound to be cute AF.

You can pair your latte perfectly with the Oat Milk & Berry Brulee Body Wash ($10), or one of the three other scents that sound equally as delicious: Turmeric Milk & Lemon Drop, Coconut Milk & Sugar Lychee, and Almond Milk & Green Apple. The collection can be found at Target stores and on Amazon ahead of the drink launch.

Dove

It’s safe to say that this collaboration is both iconic and bound to blow us away because who wouldn’t want a sweet treat along with smelling like one?!