Dove & Crumbl Are Apparently Collabing On A Body Care Line & It Sounds Delicious

If your TikTok For You Page is anything like mine, it’s probably filled with Crumbl cookie taste tests, where the latest weekly lineup of gooey, gourmet cookies goes head-to-head for the title of best flavor. From Cookies & Cream Milkshake to Brownie Batter, we can all agree: Crumbl knows how to satisfy a sweet tooth. But what if I told you Crumbl is now apparently bringing that cookie magic to your body care routine? That’s right — it seems like Crumbl has teamed up with Dove for an exclusive collection of body-care products that will have you smelling like your favorite cookie! (Her Campus reached out to Crumbl and Dove for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.)

According to reports, Crumbl and Dove are teaming up to launch a range of body care products at Walmart — including body scrubs, hand washes, and deodorants — all infused with the decadent scents of Crumbl’s iconic cookies. These deliciously-sweet scents, including Lemon Glaze, Confetti Cake, and Strawberry Crumb Cake, are already making waves on social media even though neither brand has officially announced it yet. The news first surfaced on Trendmood, where fans couldn’t stop buzzing about these cookie-inspired products. Comments like, “This is for the gourmand queens!” and, “Please don’t be selfish and release this worldwide” are flooding the post, and honestly? I’m right there with them.

This collaboration seems way more than just about body care — it’s about merging two worlds. Crumbl is known for its playful, innovative cookie flavors (that rotating menu keeps me coming back for more), while Dove has built a reputation for empowering self-care and body positivity. Together, the two brands seem to be tapping into the growing trend of experiential products — those little moments of indulgence that elevate your routine and make life feel a bit more special. According to reports, the collection includes hand wash, body soap, body scrub, and deodorant.

Get ready to pamper yourself in the sweetest way possible! Here’s a look at some of the products that are already listed on Walmart’s website.