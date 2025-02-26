Doechii Made Her Runway Debut Wearing 2 Of Spring’s Hottest Fashion Trends

Some of Gen Z’s favorite celebrities were out and about at Milan Fashion Week, attending fashion shows in the Italian city. One of those celebs in particular was Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, who won again with a stunning catwalk as she opened the DSquared2 show on Feb. 25.

DSquared2 celebrated their 30th anniversary at the show, where Doechii walked out to her first single, “Nissan Altima,” from an army truck parked on the runway. The rapper paid homage to Naomi Campbells’ iconic runway walk from DSquared2’s fall 2003 show, where she ran down the catwalk.

For her first look, Doechii wore low-rise jean shorts with an exaggerated belt, along with a T-shirt dress, corset, and a coat layered on top. TBH, the low-rise jean shorts were the stars of her look — as we know from the College Fashionista Spring 2025 Trend Report, low-rise bottoms are here to stay.

Low-rise pants have been seen in some of the hottest designer collections and street style moments. The look is being brought back from the Y2K era. Brands are taking their own twists on the beloved style by adding unique textures and colors to what seems to be an everlasting trend. This low-rise trend is great for spring because of the relaxed but stylish fit that they give to anyone wearing them. As seen on Doechii, low-rise bottoms can work whether they’re jean shorts, loose pants, or even a skirt, depending on the occasion.

Doechii was also able to close the DSquared2 show with an epic performance of her track featuring rapper JT, “Alter Ego.” During her performance, she wore a DSquared2 baseball cap. Baseball caps are another trend for spring (thanks, College Fashionista) that you don’t want to miss out on participating in. This look is super easy to dress up or down, especially in the hotter months. Everyone needs a baseball cap in their wardrobe, so this accessory is amazing for bad hair days (we all have them) and easily elevates a look. There’s a type of baseball hat for everyone — fitted caps, trucker hats or even snapbacks — and you can even customize your cap with charms, jewels, brooches, and patches. This brings a very relaxed, cool vibe to your persona. The sporty aesthetic is great for mixing comfort and style.

Overall, I’d say Doechii’s first runway appearance was a smash, and I can’t wait to see her next one. (Thom Browne, I’m looking at you.)