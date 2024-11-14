Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Disney Store
These Disney Store Early Black Friday Deals Include 20% Off The Cutest Holiday Merch

Sydney Flaherty

ICYMI, Black Friday starts now. While in the past, shoppers had to wait until the day after Thanksgiving for the dreaded Black Friday filled with lines, website crashes, and chaos, we’re now in the age of early Black Friday deals. You don’t need to prep or fight for products — simply log on and save! And if there’s one brand that’s doing early Black Friday deals right this year, it’s the Disney Store. 

The Disney Store’s early Black Friday deals have started, and you can find discounts on everything from toys to apparel. Not sure what to get your little cousin or younger sibling for the holidays? Save on all of their faves this week and ensure your status as their favorite relative. Plus, there are so many cute merch sets and items, I bet you’ll find something to add to your holiday wishlist, too. From Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, you can get 20% off your order by using the code MAGIC. And that’s not all: On Nov. 14, you can also use the code FREESHIP to get free shipping on any order. 

There’s no doubt that these deals are magical, but if you’re getting overwhelmed, here are a few of the Disney Store’s biggest early Black Friday deals to get you started.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Cardigan Sweater for Women ($60)
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Cardigan Sweater for Women
From the Disney Store’s Holiday Cheer collection, save nearly $20 on this cute and vintage-inspired cardigan! Featuring Minnie and Mickey in Christmas elf costumes and adorned with Mickey-shaped front buttons, you’ll be spreading holiday cheer all winter long.

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Zip Fleece Jacket for Adults ($53)
Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Zip Fleece Jacket for Adults
With almost $20 off, this fleece jacket is great not just for staying warm, but also staying in the holiday spirit. The Santa-themed Mickeys are sure to turn heads.

Disney Munchlings Scented Mystery Plush ($12)
Disney Munchlings Scented Mystery Plush
Add to your plushie collection this holiday season with a mystery plush from Disney Store. This Munchlings collection of food-inspired plushies includes a strawberry tart plushie, avocado toast, and even cupcake plushies. No matter which one you get, I’m sure you’ll love it.

Stitch Cuddleez Plush ($28)
Stitch Cuddleez Plush
Needing a hug this holiday season? This Stitch plushie was designed to be hugged (possibly the cutest thing I’ve ever heard), and will give you all the comfort and calmness needed to take on any stressful moments this winter.

Mickey Mouse Initial Necklace ($15)
Mickey Mouse Initial Necklace
Want to add some subtle Disney magic to any outfit this year? This gold initial necklace has a small mickey logo along with a letter pendant. It’ll go with any outfit!

Disney Fantasia x Pleasing L’Apprenti Sorcier Nail Polish Set ($65)
Disney Fantasia x Pleasing L’Apprenti Sorcier Nail Polish Set
This set of four bold, glittering, and neutral colors will keep your nails looking great into the new year. While the collection itself isn’t on sale, by using the code FANTASIA, you’ll be able to get a free Pleasing lip balm or hand lotion with your order!

Mickey Mouse Raised Icon Mug ($14)
Mickey Mouse Raised Icon Mug
This dark blue mug is the best gift for any Disney lover in your life (including yourself)! The subtle raised Mickey logo will infuse your beverage with Disney magic, and look great on any shelf.

Winnie the Pooh Slippers for Adults ($18)
Winnie the Pooh Slippers for Adults
One of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is to get comfy. These Winnie the Pooh slippers are amazing for any cozy night in this winter. And with the additional 20% off, you have to get them.

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Puffer Jacket for Adults ($64)
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Puffer Jacket for Adults
You need a puffer jacket for the winter — I don’t make the rules. This Winnie the Pooh jacket levels up any basic puffer with its beautiful illustration print. It’ll bring color to even the most gray winter days.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle ($30)
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle
Get $10 off this stamp-inspired, vintage Disney water bottle. With holiday images like gingerbread cookies and holly, you’ll stay hydrated and spread holiday cheer at the same time.

Stitch Picnic Blanket and Backpack ($62)
Stitch Picnic Blanket and Backpack
Although you may not be picnicking for a while, this Lilo and Stitch picnic blanket is perfect for spring. Save on it now to enjoy later!

Minnie Mouse Holiday Sketchbook Ornament ($16)
Minnie Mouse Holiday Sketchbook Ornament
One of my favorite holiday traditions is decorating the Christmas tree. Add a bit more Disney to your holiday tradition with this Minnie ornament!

