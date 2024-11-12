The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With Thanksgiving coming soon, Black Friday shopping has already started. Brands are already announcing their early deals ahead of the holiday, so shopping for your favorite clothing, accessories, and home goods just got even easier. With so many fan-favorite products at more affordable prices, it’s time to get a head start on your holiday shopping. One of those top brands includes Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. The SKIMS early Black Friday sale, known as the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale, is happening now.

SKIMS, the go-to place for shapewear, is currently running their fall 2024 Bi-Annual Sale, with prices marked down to as low as $6. If you’re looking to buy some underwear, basics, or shapewear, time head on over and check out all of these pieces that we know are Kardashian and influencer-approved.

Saturday, Nov. 9 was the first day of the SKIMS 2024 Bi-Annual Sale, which includes up to 50% off of some signature SKIM styles. Shop for your favorite clothing pieces like the Soft Lounge Slip Dress (now $56), Cami Bodysuit (now $32), and Cotton Jersey T-Shirt (now $38) for less. And you can’t forget their featured accessories that are also in demand, like the Sports Crew Socks (now $6) and the Curved Jumbo Claw Clip (now $12). There are even markdowns on the company’s most popular items, like some shades of the Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant (now $48). With such a stacked selection of items, finding the styles you love will be easy peasy.

SKIMS has also taken TikTok and Instagram by storm, with influencers and content creators sharing their top product picks for customers to add to their carts. As for best sellers, check out the Boyfriend collection, with pieces that all give off a laidback vibe. And the Fits Everybody items are winners too — between the soft fabric and stretch that doesn’t lose shape, you’ll be adding it all to your cart. The Fits Everybody T-String Thong is half-off, too, at just $8.

Black Friday shopping is your chance to buy items to put under the tree. If you or a friend have been searching for the SKIMS items on your wishlists, this early Black Friday sale is the chance to find what you’re looking for.