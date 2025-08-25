This New Disney Merch Will Help You Channel Your Inner Princess

If you’ve ever twirled around in a ball gown or worn those jelly Disney princess heels while singing “Part of Your World,” you’re in luck. Disney is giving fans everywhere an opportunity to proudly channel their inner princess, especially ahead of World Princess Week from Aug. 24-31.

This year, Disney Consumer Products is making the celebration extra special by partnering with fan-favorite brands you already know and love. That’s right – it includes sparkling jewelry from Kendra Scott, friendship bracelets from Little Words Project, cozy apparel from Cakeworthy, and more. Of course, the Disney Store is also partaking in the regal festivities with exclusive princess-themed drops that feel straight out of a fairytale.

Channeling your inner princess *never* goes out of style, especially with these Disney princess-themed products. These products blend nostalgia with everyday style. It includes dainty jewelry inspired by your favorite princess that can elevate any outfit, water bottles that match the color scheme of your favorite princess, and so much more. This Disney merch is all about celebrating the women who shaped our childhood while still feeling chic.

So whether you’re a lifelong Disney adult (no judgement here), or just looking for a touch of magic to your everyday wardrobe, World Princess Week is the absolute *perfect* excuse to indulge and treat your inner child. If you’re looking to rep Disney in a stylish, nostalgic way, these products are the way to go.

Little Words Project is no stranger to having adorable collaborations. Now, they’re launching their very own Disney Princess Collection. These bracelets ($30) feature phrases like, “Book Lover,” “Make Waves,” “Adventurous,” “Follow Your Heart,” and so much more. Some bracelets even feature an adorable charm of some iconic characters, including Flounder and Pascal. You can also choose to grab a duo ($65) or trio stack ($95) themed to your favorite princess. Who doesn’t love wearing an affirmation at all times, while also paying homage to their favorite Disney princess?

Little Words Project Little Words Project

Everyone’s favorite jewelry brand has even joined the collaboration. Kendra Scott has created a Disney collection fit for a princess. Their dazzling gold Elisa Princess Necklace ($98) with sparkling tiara accents is the perfect addition to any outfit. The brand even has matching earrings ($98) in case you’re looking for a pair to complement your necklace.

I know I’m not the only one who loves their Owala water bottle more than life. Even Owala is taking part in the collaboration, creating a subtly-themed water bottle ($35) to match the color palette of your favorite Disney princess — and it even comes with some themed stickers!

If you’re looking for a new Pandora charm to add to your bracelet, I’ve got you covered! Pandora’s Disney collection offers a wide variety of minimalistic charms, rings, and more that are all princess-inspired.

Trust us, these products are only the tip of the tiara. Happy World Princess Week!