All About DAISE, The New Gen Z Beauty Brand To Add To Your Beauty Arsenal

With the new year finally upon us, our planners and playlists don’t have to be the only things that get a makeover — our beauty routines should, too! For many of us, a glow-up is on the to-do list. So whether you’re establishing your personal fashion dos and don’ts, setting goals to drink more water, or creating a workout schedule, I encourage you to add a beauty routine upgrade to your list of resolutions — and DAISE should be on that list.

Maybe you’ve been meaning to tackle that drawer full of products you swore you’d use but never did. Or perhaps this is finally the year you commit to protecting your skin with daily SPF (yes, even in winter!). Allow me to introduce you to a new player in the beauty game, DAISE.

Created by Jaimee Lupton, the founder of MONDAY Haircare, Osana Beauty, Châlon Paris, and more, DAISE is all about mood-matching body care that your skin will thank you for in the long run. It’s also one of the few brands that offers deodorant and antiperspirant within the personal care category. So if you also share a strong enthusiasm for building strong beauty routines and reading up on ingredients, this is the brand for you.

DAISE Products

The brand is set to launch in Target on Feb. 2, but if you can’t wait that long, run to your nearest Ulta Beauty to snag one of their six goodies from their premiere launch. DAISE’s first collection features mood-matching products designed to help beauty moguls and newcomers alike to express who they are through their beauty routine. The range includes their Foaming Body Wash ($5), Exfoliating Body Scrub ($7), and a Bath Bomb ($4), which are perfect for your next everything shower.

For more on-the-go use, the DAISE lineup also includes a Fragrance Body Mist ($6), a Hydrating Lip Balm ($3), and an All-Body Spray & Deodorant ($6). And with the brand’s vibrantly colored packaging, fun shapes, and six different scents to choose from, it’s the perfect company for those of us who want to experiment depending on our moods.

The brand’s fragrances include LOWKEY DAISE (rose and sandalwood), SUNNY DAISE (vanilla and coconut), PEACHY DAISE (berry and mandarin), HELLO DAISE (raspberry and mint), HAPPY DAISE (grape and amber) and OH SO DAISE (pear and patchouli).

Where To Buy DAISE

If you want to try DAISE out for yourself, head to your closest Ulta Beauty, and mark your calendars for the brand’s Target debut on Feb. 2. More retailers will be announced soon!