Here’s How To Style A Scarf For Winter, Inspired By 6 Content Creators

As the weather gets chillier, I’m in need of some new inspiration to elevate my outfits. Winter can be a little tricky to dress for — especially when you have outerwear you need to layer on top of your cute outfits! Almost every outfit I end up wearing is covered by a large jacket and boots. But don’t worry — there are still ways you can make your outfit look good, even when the temperature is dropping into the negatives. It’s time to play up your jewelry, accessories, or even your scarves! Here’s how to style a scarf for winter 2025 to take your look to the next level.

Scarves are so versatile. They come in unlimited shades, designs, lengths, and patterns. You can buy them long or short, wide or narrow. You can even buy them based on texture! Plus, there are unlimited ways you can style your scarf, and they never go out of style. I’ve especially been loving the chunky scarves taking over my TikTok and Insta feeds. They’re perfect for adding a finishing touch or a pop of color to any outfit I’m wearing. The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to wearing a scarf.

Plus, there are tons of celebs wearing scarves to get inspiration from. Big names like Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lenny Kravitz have been seen rocking a scarf or two! Scarves are definitely not something we’re leaving behind in 2024, so here’s how to style a scarf for winter.