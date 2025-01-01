Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
how to style scarf
how to style scarf
@lizeexo on TikTok/@jianingniu on TikTok
Style > Fashion

Here’s How To Style A Scarf For Winter, Inspired By 6 Content Creators

Deborah Anthonio

As the weather gets chillier, I’m in need of some new inspiration to elevate my outfits. Winter can be a little tricky to dress for — especially when you have outerwear you need to layer on top of your cute outfits! Almost every outfit I end up wearing is covered by a large jacket and boots. But don’t worry — there are still ways you can make your outfit look good, even when the temperature is dropping into the negatives. It’s time to play up your jewelry, accessories, or even your scarves! Here’s how to style a scarf for winter 2025 to take your look to the next level.

Scarves are so versatile. They come in unlimited shades, designs, lengths, and patterns. You can buy them long or short, wide or narrow. You can even buy them based on texture! Plus, there are unlimited ways you can style your scarf, and they never go out of style. I’ve especially been loving the chunky scarves taking over my TikTok and Insta feeds. They’re perfect for adding a finishing touch or a pop of color to any outfit I’m wearing. The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to wearing a scarf. 

Plus, there are tons of celebs wearing scarves to get inspiration from. Big names like Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lenny Kravitz have been seen rocking a scarf or two! Scarves are definitely not something we’re leaving behind in 2024, so here’s how to style a scarf for winter.

Balaclava Style
@ashlynnrudzinski

when in nyc 💅

♬ original sound – Sophia

The great thing about the balaclava scarf is that it’s always in fashion. Seriously — this style has been trending for years! It covers your head, ears, and neck with one simple knot.

With a simple outfit
@brookeabarcia

the cutest winter accessory 💛 the best oversized scarf & so affordable!! #scarf #scarfoutfit #winteroutfit #winteraccessories

♬ original sound – Brooke Barcia

Scarves are great when you want a pop of color to elevate your outfit. This bright yellow scarf styled with an easy side tuck pairs great with an all white look, or any other monochromatic outfit.

Try a chic knot
@sophtoday

❄️☃️ #outfit #scarf

♬ K. – Cigarettes After Sex

This knot style is cute, and will definitely keep you warm in the chilly weather.

Keep the bow trend going
@lizeexo

Replying to @bey𐙚 bow scarf tutorial! #pinkchristmas #winterfashion #foryoupageofficiall #scarftutorial

♬ santa tell me – ‍r7ptor

The year 2024 was the year of the bow. If you want to take the trend into the new year with you, this bow-styled scarf is simple but cute.

Sweep it to the side

This scarf style is simple to achieve, and doesn’t require any knots. This style works with any length scarf — it just has to be long enough to drape over your shoulder.

Cape Style
@jianingniu

what do we think 🤭🧣🤍 #styletips #fashionhacks #scarfhack

♬ original sound – 👑Paty👑

This style is elegant and pretty. It’s perfect for keeping cozy on a night out.

Deborah Anthonio

Rutgers '28

Deborah Anthonio is a National Writer who writes for the Style column for Her Campus Media. Specifically, styles that interest the new generation of young adults. Her expertise is in Beauty, Decor, and especially Fashion. Outside of Her Campus, Deborah is a college student at Rutgers University, pursuing a double major in I.T. and English. In the past, she's worked as Vice President of Raritan's Introduction of Minorities to Engineering and Secretary of the Junior Classical League at the Franklin High Branch – mainly writing and editing. Deborah has experienced many different work-study environments notably Electrical Construction which she studied for a year and acquired a work certificate in. Due to this, she's grown an appreciation for fashion in all aspects of life, from the workforce to glam to casual everyday wear. When she isn't writing or studying, Deborah enjoys reading fantasy and occasionally romance. Most of all she loves music. She's a Beatlemaniac but enjoys other artists such as Twenty One Pilots, Taylor Swift, Flyleaf, Amy Winehouse, and classical artists such as Saint Saens. She can often be seen perusing the shelves of Barnes and Noble, hungrily searching for new books and albums to delve into.