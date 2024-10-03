These SPF Products Won Her Campus’s 2024 College Beauty Awards

Ever since I was little, sunscreen has been a part of my morning routine. It was the first skin care product I ever used. My mom and aunts drilled the importance of using sunscreen into my sister and me because it was their secret to healthy, youthful skin — and this is the case for a lot of Asian cultures. Now, this sentiment has reached other cultures as well (thanks mostly to the internet!), and now everyone and their mother is on the hunt for a sunscreen that provides it all: a healthy glow, easy application, no pilling, and daily SPF protection. I mean, who doesn’t love a product that makes your skin look healthy *and* is actually healthy for you?

SPF products are in more than just sunscreen. SPF is also found in foundations, skin tints, and even lip balms (because FYI, your lips can burn and age, too). Although sunscreen is the classic way to get your SPF, many people are turning to products that can double up as both skin care and makeup to make their routines quicker.

For the 2024 College Beauty Awards, Her Campus surveyed our Gen Z readers to find out what their top SPF products are, and the results include everything — from head to toe. Here are the top SPF recommendations from the Her Campus community.

Supergoop Supergoop Glowscreen ($38) This is a classic, and one of my favorites. Supergoop Glowscreen provides a light, glowy finish to your skin and boasts sheer coverage. It’s a great primer and base for makeup, and with SPF 40, you’ll be ready to face the sun — literally. See On Supergoop

Neutrogena Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 70 ($13) Although the internet has put an emphasis on sunscreen for the face, you can’t forget the rest of your body. Whether you’re hanging on the quad, running errands, exercising outdoors, or just lounging outside with a good book, having a good sunscreen for your body is a must. The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 70 is easy to apply, with just a few sprays needed, and you’re good to go. See On Target

Black Girl Sunscreen Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 ($19) One of the hardest parts for anyone with dark skin is finding a sunscreen that won’t leave a white cast. Unfortunately, there aren’t many sunscreen options for darker skin tones, which is why Black Girl Sunscreen was created. This WOC-owned business is bridging this gap with its Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 that both protects and hydrates your skin. See On Black Girl Sunscreen

Sun Bum Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm ($4) According to the Her Campus community, Sun Bum is the best in the game when it comes to SPF lip products. The brand’s Sunscreen Lip Balm contains SPF 30 and, at only $4, is very affordable. See On Sun Bum

CAY SKIN CAY SKIN Isle Invisible Sunstick SPF 35 ($20) Here’s the thing with SPF: It needs to be reapplied throughout the day. However, that gets tricky when you’re wearing makeup or you’re on the go. That’s where the Isle Invisible Sunstick comes in. It’s meant to be used throughout the day for reapplication — plus, it’s water-resistant, has an easy glide-on application, and doesn’t have a white-cast finish. Talk about an MVP product! See On Sephora



