These BF/CM Fragrance Deals Smell Like *Big* Savings

If you’re like me, you’re probably gearing up to get ready for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There’s so much to prepare for, including knowing where, and most importantly, when you need to shop to snag those deals. Both brick-and-mortar and online retailers are preparing for the busiest shopping season, which means big savings in a short amount of time. If you happen to be in the market for a new scent (or are looking for a gift for someone who is), today is your lucky day. I’ve got the best deals for perfume and cologne this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so get ready to screenshot some important dates.

Black Friday deals tend to start the week of Thanksgiving, so don’t wait until that weekend to start shopping, especially if you’re looking for a good sale. You don’t want to find yourself in a situation where everything is out of stock; plan ahead, know exactly where you want to look for your gifts, and what days your favorite brands and stores are having their sales. No matter who you’re shopping for — your S/O, a parent, or even yourself (I don’t judge!) make sure to take advantage of those steals.

With no further ado, time to put on your educated consumer hat and get ready to ball out. Here are four of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday fragrance deals happening this year.

Granado Granado’s holiday sales consist of both Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. Their scents are elegant, classy, and make a perfect gift for the it-girl in your life. Their prices are on the higher end which makes their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so exciting. Customers will save 30-70% sitewide for Black Friday, starting on Nov. 22 until Nov. 30. Granato’s Cyber Monday one-day deal starts and ends on Dec. 2, giving customers 15% off with a purchase of two or more items. granado See On Granado Snif This year, Snif is going all out with their Black Friday savings events. Their Almost Black Friday sale also started on Nov. 17, going until Nov. 26 — where customers will get 20% off everything. (If you don’t take advantage of this, WYD?) Starting on Nov. 28, Black Friday weekend, customers will get 30% off all Snif and Secret Menu items. The deals don’t stop there: Snif’s Cyber Monday sale starts on Dec. 2 and lasts until Dec. 4, when customers can save up to 50% off sitewide. snif See On Snif Eye Of Love If you’ve been wanting to try out pheromone perfumes, now is the time. Eye of Love’s wide range of scents contain pheromones, making it a perfect stocking stuffer for bae (or the bestie that hasn’t stopped talking about it). Their Black Friday sale starts on Nov. 28 and lasts until Cyber Monday on Dec. 2; customers will save 30% on items sitewide. This weekend-only sale will be poppin’, so don’t miss it! eye of love See On Eye Of Love Oakcha Got your eye on a luxury fragrance, but don’t have the cash to add it to your collection? Don’t fear, Oakcha is here. This popular perfume brand makes incredible scents inspired by your favorite luxury brands — and for Black Friday, the entire site is 25% off. Not only that, but the savings get bigger the more you buy: if you buy any four items, you’ll get a free gift and 30% off, and for any seven items, you’ll get two free gifts and 35% off. oakcha See On Oakcha

Nothing is worse than the feeling of FOMO — so don’t let these amazing deals pass you by this year. Put these sales on your calendar, set a reminder, and make sure you’re ready to go when Black Friday week rolls around. Best of luck, besties.