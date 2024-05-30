Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
7 Cute Country Concert Outfits To Get You Through Festival Season

Amazingly, it is finally time to put your textbooks and highlighters away and pull out your cowboy hats and denim for festival season. If you somehow managed to not online shop as a procrastination method during final exam season, good for you! But that means you might be in need of some cute country concert outfits to go with those Stagecoach, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Bryan tickets. Or whoever your fave artist is these days, famous or not.

To be honest, nothing really makes a country concert outfit more than a little confidence and a sense of humor. You can go super Nashville fem with tiered maxi skirts and corsets or a little more West Hollywood Goes To Stagecoach with a huge vintage t-shirt and some knee-high boots (don’t forget to check out the leather minis and linen shorts below to give you some coverage). If you have a ton of concerts this summer, investing in a good pair of cowboy boots or a statement cowboy hat will make mixing and matching outfits a whole lot easier. As will a go-to pair of concert jeans or jumper that will make you look very dressed up with very little effort. Here are some shoppable ideas from TikTok to get your concert outfit ideas flowing.

1. Kira Mae steiner

@kiramaesteiner

what i’d wear to morgan wallen pt 2 (or any country concert 😇) #morganwallenoutfitinspo #morganwallenconcertoutfit #countryconcertoutfits

♬ Tennessee Fan VAVO MASHUP – VAVO

Nothing says country like a pair of cut-off shorts, a lacy tank or corset, and of course, a fringed denim jacket. Pair with cowboy boots or sneakers of choice and prepare to be comfy and look the part for the whole show.

2. Tiffani harvey

@tiffaniwithaneye_

One more for last nights outfit. 🤠🎶🍻 #countryconcert #countrymusic #countrygirl #countryconcertoutfit #concertoutfitinspo #countryconcertoutfitinspo #rd

♬ Country’s Cool Again – Lainey Wilson

Pair a denim vest with anything for a good country concert outfit, but a tiered maxi skirt does have a certain look on the dance floor.

3. Azalea Wang

@azaleawangofficial

@maddiemperry getting ready for a country concert in our MATTY RED BOOT 🌹❤️ #countryoutfit #countryoutfitideas #countrygirl #nashvilleoutfit #nashvilleoutfits #stagecoachoutfits #stagecoach #festivaloutfit #coastalcowgirl #azaleawang #azaleawangboots

♬ original sound – Azalea Wang

A little leather mini skirt and oversized graphic t-shirt is a perfect concert look. And with a pair of red statement boots? Just call yourself Morgan Wallen.

4. Taylor Bee

@taylor_bee

Denim & rhinestone | country concert outfit idea. Rhinestone cowgirl. Nashville outfit. Linked to shop in bio/my LTKit page!!

♬ Man! I Feel Like A Woman! – Real Hypha Remix – Shania Twain

Nothing says Nashville like denim and diamonds. Nab yourself a simple denim jumper like this one and a pair of rhinestone, knee-high boots like these for an easy, dressed-up country concert outfit.

5. Delta T

@deltatboutique

@morganwallen approves this ‘fit🤠🎶🫶🏻 #countrymusic #morganwallenoutfitinspo #morganwallenconcert #outfitideas #countryconcertoutfit #longlivecowgirls #boutiqueshopping #cowgirlboots

♬ Cowgirls VAVO X MOONLGHT REMIX – VAVO

This outfit is great if only for the layering options. Grab your go-to body suit from your closet and pull a pair of bike or loose linen shorts over them as a base layer. Add an oversized, country-themed t-shirt and your favorite pair of cowboy boots for an easy country look.

6. Emerson

@classycleanchic

1, 2…5?! 🤠🎸👢 #countrymusic #summerjam #countryconcert #countryconcertoutfit

♬ Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha

Nothing says summer fun more than a loose, lacey, silk dress for a music festival. You can country it up with a loose denim jacket or pink cowboy boots like theirs to really go all in on the Western vibe.

7. lindsey g

@lindseyg050

this red corset top> #edikted #ediktedtops #tiktokshop #tiktokshopfashion #fashionfinds #corsettop #goingouttops

♬ Hurts Me (Alone At Prom) – Tory Lanez

Invest in a good corset top and you have concert outfits for life, country or otherwise. Plus, you can wear them with wide-legged jeans or a cute denim mini-skirt and no one will ever notice you’re recycling looks.

