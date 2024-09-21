Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Get A Cozy Apartment Aesthetic With These 12 Products Under $40

Sometimes it feels impossible to turn your apartment into the ultimate dream space without draining your wallet. Whether you’re decorating your first place, sprucing up your studio, or simply refreshing your dorm apartment for those cool-weather vibes, creating a cozy apartment aesthetic doesn’t have to cost a fortune. 

We all dream of coming home to a space that feels like a hug — soft blankets, ambient lighting, plush pillows — the whole cozy package. It’s the kind of aesthetic that instantly makes you want to slip into your favorite loungewear, sip on something warm, and binge-watch your favorite series for hours. The good news is, you don’t need to spend big bucks to achieve that effortlessly chic, super-comfy look. With a little creativity and some wallet-friendly finds, your apartment can exude all the cozy feels.

In this list, I’ve rounded up items that blend function, style, and comfort, creating the perfect apartment space on a budget. So grab your favorite mug, get comfy, and scroll through these picks for cozy must-haves that will elevate your space, all for under $40. Trust me, after this, you’ll never want to leave your apartment!

WPM Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($30)
WPM Faux Fur Throw Blanket
WPM

Wrap yourself in luxury with this ultra-soft, faux fur blanket! It’s perfect for snuggling on the couch or adding a chic touch to your bed.

See on Amazon
Threshold Wooden Wick Marshmallow Candle ($10)
Threshold Wooden Wick Marshmallow Candle
Threshold

Set the mood with this wooden wick candle that crackles like a mini fireplace and fills your space with warm, inviting scents.

See on Target
Anthropologie Portobello Stoneware Mug ($14)
Anthropologie Portobello Stoneware Mug
Anthropologie

Whether you’re sipping tea, coffee, or hot cocoa, this mug is all about that trendy, relaxed aesthetic.

See on Anthropologie
IEnjoy Home Acrylic Knit Throw Pillow ($28)
IEnjoy Home Acrylic Knit Throw Pillow
IEnjoy Home

Add some texture and cozy vibes to your space with this knit throw pillow! Soft, stylish, and totally snuggle-worthy, it’s the perfect accent for your couch or bed.

See on Nordstrom Rack
Nusogon LED Gold Lamp ($25)
Nusogon LED Gold Lamp
Nusogon

Light up your space with this cozy gold lamp to create the perfect ambiance for late-night reading or chilling around the house.

See on Amazon
Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases ($8)
Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases
Bedsure

Not only do these pillow cases look super chic, but they’re also gentle on your skin and hair — goodbye, frizz!

See on Amazon
Safavieh Vintage Area Rug ($35)
Safavieh Vintage Area Rug
Safavieh

Perfect for grounding your space in style, this rug adds a warm, nostalgic charm without the antique price tag.

See on Walmart
KKTONER Bamboo Bed Tray Table ($18)
KKTONER Bamboo Bed Tray Table
KKTONER

Take your breakfast-in-bed game to the next level with this stylish bamboo bed tray table!

See on Amazon
Urban Outfitters Queen of Hearts Bath Mat ($30)
Urban Outfitters Queen of Hearts Bath
Urban Outfitters

Step out of the shower and into a splash of fun with this Queen of Hearts bath mat. It’s playful and cozy – the perfect combo for your apartment.

See on Urban Outfitters
Better Homes & Gardens Stripe Basket ($30)
Better Homes & Gardens Stripe Basket
Better Homes & Gardens

This coastal striped basket is relaxed, fresh, and brings a cozy seaside feel to any room. It’s perfect for storing everything from towels to blankets.

See on Walmart
Carl Larsson The Lazy Corner Print ($25)
Carl Larsson The Lazy Corner Print
Carl Larsson

This print is the ultimate cozy upgrade for your space! It captures that perfect lazy Sunday vibe and turns it into décor—ideal for setting the chill aesthetic you crave.

See on Desenio
Lidy Colored Wine Glass Set ($38)
Lidy Colored Wine Glass Set
Lidy

Sip in style with these cozy colored wine glasses! Their warm, inviting hues add a splash of personality and comfort to every pour.

See on Amazon
