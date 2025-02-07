Cow Print Is The Latest Fashion Trend To Try, So Add These 13 Items To Your Closet

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

There is one thing that never fails to spice up an outfit: an interesting print. We all remember the mob wife aesthetic, with its bold cheetah print. And who doesn’t love leopard print every now and then? However, there is a new print popping up all over in 2025: cow print! This print is a bit more high-key than cheetah or leopard, mainly due to the contrast in the black and white color. But believe me: Cow print is still a perfect middle ground for fashion girlies who want to show up and show out but still hold onto that minimalist aesthetic.

On TikTok and Instagram, my feed is slowly starting to feature the cow print trend, in roundups of street wear looks and with influencers trying their hand at it. What seems especially popular are not head-to-toe cow print looks, but more subtle accessories. Cow print jackets, purses, and shoes are all making their mark on fashionable looks in the new year. Trying out a new and bold print is a great way to experiment with your style and add new life to your regular outfits. Here are some great cow print items to add to your closet that’ll have you nailing the new 2025 trend.