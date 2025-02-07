Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Style > Fashion

Cow Print Is The Latest Fashion Trend To Try, So Add These 13 Items To Your Closet

Sydney Flaherty

There is one thing that never fails to spice up an outfit: an interesting print. We all remember the mob wife aesthetic, with its bold cheetah print. And who doesn’t love leopard print every now and then? However, there is a new print popping up all over in 2025: cow print! This print is a bit more high-key than cheetah or leopard, mainly due to the contrast in the black and white color. But believe me: Cow print is still a perfect middle ground for fashion girlies who want to show up and show out but still hold onto that minimalist aesthetic. 

On TikTok and Instagram, my feed is slowly starting to feature the cow print trend, in roundups of street wear looks and with influencers trying their hand at it. What seems especially popular are not head-to-toe cow print looks, but more subtle accessories. Cow print jackets, purses, and shoes are all making their mark on fashionable looks in the new year. Trying out a new and bold print is a great way to experiment with your style and add new life to your regular outfits. Here are some great cow print items to add to your closet that’ll have you nailing the new 2025 trend.

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Cow Print Zip Up Jacket ($73)
cow print jacket
ASOS

If you’re looking to fully lean into this new trend, a cow print jacket is the way to go. This vintage-style jacket is a great layer for winter, and is certain to turn heads.

See On ASOS
Jen & Co Riley Vegan Cow Crossbody ($27)
cow print bag
Jen & Co.

Level up any outfit with a cow print bag. Accessories can make or break any outfit, and this bag is certain to bring all of your outfits into 2025.

See On Jen & Co
Vorisvina Ballet Flats Velvet Animal Print ($60)
cow print flats
Vorisvina

We all already know how trendy ballet flats are, but combined with a trending print? You’ll be the biggest fashion influencer on campus.

See On Vorisvina
Crown Vintage Drillis Clog ($60)
cow print clogs
Crown Vintage

If you’re feeling more casual than ballet flats, don’t stress. These stylish clogs are the best mix between comfort and fashion. Plus, the western-style buckle is giving true cowboy chic.

See On DSW
ASOS Design Mini Skirt in Cow Print ($40)
cow print skirt
ASOS

This cow print mini skirt is the best new addition to your rotation of going-out looks. Its cow print is more abstract and modern, making it a definite eye-catcher.

See On ASOS
Casely Cowgirl Envy ($30)
cow print case
Casely

Phone cases are a great accessory, and this cow-printed one from Casely is a great way to incorporate the trend into all your looks. Its small, brown, dotted pattern is a great take on the classic print.

See On Casely
PrettyLittleThing Brown Slinky Backless Cow Print Top ($9)
cow print shirt
PrettyLittleThing

If you’re in the market for a new going-out top, why not try something new and experiment with cow print? This backless, asymmetrical top is made even cuter by its unique print.

See On Pretty Little Thing
Pieces Long Sleeve Tie Front Top in Cow Print ($58)
cow print sleeve
Pieces

This brown-and-white top is proving why cow print is so popular right now — it’s versatile. The addition of the front ties and round neck make this an absolute must for anyone who’s currently cow-print obsessed.

See On ASOS
Idyllwind Brown Spotted Cow Silk Wild Rag ($35)
cow print bandana
Idyllwind

This silk bandana can be worn around your neck, as a headband, or even tied to a bag as an accessory. The cow print is blended with brown paisley detailing — a combination made in cowgirl heaven.

See On Idyllwind
Aerosoles Pull On Western Bootie in Cow Print ($65)
cow print boots
Aerosoles

If this trend is making you want to go full western, why not try out some boots? These ankle-length cow-print boots are great for channeling the wild west on any campus.

See On Aerosoles
Monki Flare Cotton Pants in Brown Cow Print ($63)
cow print pants
Monki

These pants are great for anyone who really wants to sport cow print this year. The flared legs make this pair unique and trendy, and the brown cow print will definitely get you some compliments.

See On ASOS
Boohoo Cow Print Satin Maxi Skirt ($28)
cow print maxi
Boohoo

Another bold option for our cow print lovers, this maxi skirt has a unique take on the print that’s great for statement looks. Its satin material is a plus, too.

See On Boohoo
Cadinera Brown Cowhide Tote Bag ($26)
cow print tote
Cadinera

Everyone needs a tote bag — they’re great for heavy loads and casual wear. This cow-printed one levels up the look, making tote bags chic.

See on Society6
