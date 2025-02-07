Cow Print Is The Latest Fashion Trend To Try, So Add These 13 Items To Your Closet

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
There is one thing that never fails to spice up an outfit: an interesting print. We all remember the mob wife aesthetic, with its bold cheetah print. And who doesn’t love leopard print every now and then? However, there is a new print popping up all over in 2025: cow print! This print is a bit more high-key than cheetah or leopard, mainly due to the contrast in the black and white color. But believe me: Cow print is still a perfect middle ground for fashion girlies who want to show up and show out but still hold onto that minimalist aesthetic.
On TikTok and Instagram, my feed is slowly starting to feature the cow print trend, in roundups of street wear looks and with influencers trying their hand at it. What seems especially popular are not head-to-toe cow print looks, but more subtle accessories. Cow print jackets, purses, and shoes are all making their mark on fashionable looks in the new year. Trying out a new and bold print is a great way to experiment with your style and add new life to your regular outfits. Here are some great cow print items to add to your closet that’ll have you nailing the new 2025 trend.
- ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Cow Print Zip Up Jacket ($73)
-
If you’re looking to fully lean into this new trend, a cow print jacket is the way to go. This vintage-style jacket is a great layer for winter, and is certain to turn heads.
- Jen & Co Riley Vegan Cow Crossbody ($27)
-
Level up any outfit with a cow print bag. Accessories can make or break any outfit, and this bag is certain to bring all of your outfits into 2025.
- Vorisvina Ballet Flats Velvet Animal Print ($60)
-
We all already know how trendy ballet flats are, but combined with a trending print? You’ll be the biggest fashion influencer on campus.
- Crown Vintage Drillis Clog ($60)
-
If you’re feeling more casual than ballet flats, don’t stress. These stylish clogs are the best mix between comfort and fashion. Plus, the western-style buckle is giving true cowboy chic.
- ASOS Design Mini Skirt in Cow Print ($40)
-
This cow print mini skirt is the best new addition to your rotation of going-out looks. Its cow print is more abstract and modern, making it a definite eye-catcher.
- Casely Cowgirl Envy ($30)
-
Phone cases are a great accessory, and this cow-printed one from Casely is a great way to incorporate the trend into all your looks. Its small, brown, dotted pattern is a great take on the classic print.
- PrettyLittleThing Brown Slinky Backless Cow Print Top ($9)
-
If you’re in the market for a new going-out top, why not try something new and experiment with cow print? This backless, asymmetrical top is made even cuter by its unique print.
- Pieces Long Sleeve Tie Front Top in Cow Print ($58)
-
This brown-and-white top is proving why cow print is so popular right now — it’s versatile. The addition of the front ties and round neck make this an absolute must for anyone who’s currently cow-print obsessed.
- Idyllwind Brown Spotted Cow Silk Wild Rag ($35)
-
This silk bandana can be worn around your neck, as a headband, or even tied to a bag as an accessory. The cow print is blended with brown paisley detailing — a combination made in cowgirl heaven.
- Aerosoles Pull On Western Bootie in Cow Print ($65)
-
If this trend is making you want to go full western, why not try out some boots? These ankle-length cow-print boots are great for channeling the wild west on any campus.
- Monki Flare Cotton Pants in Brown Cow Print ($63)
-
These pants are great for anyone who really wants to sport cow print this year. The flared legs make this pair unique and trendy, and the brown cow print will definitely get you some compliments.
- Boohoo Cow Print Satin Maxi Skirt ($28)
-
Another bold option for our cow print lovers, this maxi skirt has a unique take on the print that’s great for statement looks. Its satin material is a plus, too.
- Cadinera Brown Cowhide Tote Bag ($26)
-
Everyone needs a tote bag — they’re great for heavy loads and casual wear. This cow-printed one levels up the look, making tote bags chic.