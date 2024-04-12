TikTok & Rihanna Are Making Leopard Print Cool Again — Here’s How To Style It

I have some really good news for the faux animal print fashionistas out there: Leopard print is officially back in style, with big-time celebrities taking part in the trend, including Rihanna, who was spotted on April 11 wearing a leopard print mini dress, robe, and clutch at a birthday party in Los Angeles, as well as Sofia Richie, who was seen rocking a leopard print jacket in early February. Meanwhile, leopard print Adidas have been popping up all over TikTok lately. Clearly, if you want to sport the it-trend of spring fashion 2024, you’re going to have to get a little wild.

Listen, I know there are some avid faux leopard print antis out there, but there’s no denying the way the pattern is popping off right now. Leopard print was a fashion staple in the ’80s and ’90s, especially thanks to icons like Scary Spice adding an alt aesthetic to the pattern. Now, leopard print’s 2024 resurgence is all about versatility. TikTok style influencers like Nitsan Raiter and Mikayla Vallati have been sharing their take on leopard print fashion over the past month, and their videos have exploded with likes and comments. Case in point: One of Vallati’s TikToks on leopard print pants has over 1.5 million views.

Fashion fans are finding ways to incorporate leopard print into everything… and I mean everything. And you can too! From pants to tops to shoes to nails, here’s how to style leopard print, according to TikTok.