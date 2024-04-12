TikTok & Rihanna Are Making Leopard Print Cool Again — Here’s How To Style It

I have some really good news for the faux animal print fashionistas out there: Leopard print is officially back in style, with big-time celebrities taking part in the trend, including Rihanna, who was spotted on April 11 wearing a leopard print mini dress, robe, and clutch at a birthday party in Los Angeles, as well as Sofia Richie, who was seen rocking a leopard print jacket in early February. Meanwhile, leopard print Adidas have been popping up all over TikTok lately. Clearly, if you want to sport the it-trend of spring fashion 2024, you’re going to have to get a little wild.
Listen, I know there are some avid faux leopard print antis out there, but there’s no denying the way the pattern is popping off right now. Leopard print was a fashion staple in the ’80s and ’90s, especially thanks to icons like Scary Spice adding an alt aesthetic to the pattern. Now, leopard print’s 2024 resurgence is all about versatility. TikTok style influencers like Nitsan Raiter and Mikayla Vallati have been sharing their take on leopard print fashion over the past month, and their videos have exploded with likes and comments. Case in point: One of Vallati’s TikToks on leopard print pants has over 1.5 million views.
Fashion fans are finding ways to incorporate leopard print into everything… and I mean everything. And you can too! From pants to tops to shoes to nails, here’s how to style leopard print, according to TikTok.
- Leopard Print Pants + Accent Top
TikToker Becky Kim proved there are so many different aesthetics you can create with a pair of leopard print pants. She goes from elegant, with a black statement top and red purse, to casual, with a white t-shirt and blue sweater. My favorite look of hers is when she pairs her leopard print pants with a black corset and red leather jacket — no matter your style, red and leopard just go together.
- Leopard Print Pants + Colorful Shoes
You can’t go wrong with leopard print pants and colorful shoes. Fashion influencer @sheeensworld styled her leopard print pants with a black leather jacket and some bright red rain boots. The look is an immediate 10 out of 10. Mikayla Vallati also swears by this combo, pairing her patterned pants with some dark green Adidas.
- Leopard Print Top + Skirt
Creator Kirsty Ackermann is also all about that leopard print life. She matched a leopard print chiffon tube top with a long, silky black skirt and black heels. For accessories, she wore large gold earrings and bracelets. It’s giving night out on the town and I am not mad at it.
- Leopard Print Dress + Gold Accessories
I told y’all Ackermann was obsessed with leopard print (as she should be). In a separate TikTok, she styled a long leopard print dress with gold butterfly earrings, gold and silver heels, and a gorgeous matching sequin bag. BRB, getting these pieces for my next hot dinner date.
- Leopard Print Set
Stylist @ayishablu made her own leopard print outfit. That’s right: made. She matched her two-piece leopard print set with a gold necklace and a belly button ring. My favorite aspect of this look is her set of leopard print slippers. Who says fashion can’t be comfortable and cute at the same time?
- Leopard Print Grunge
TikToker Kareena Jethwa matched her baggy leopard print pants with a variety of tops and jackets. In one look, she paired her pants with a brown off-the-shoulder, form-fitting top, brown slouch bag, and a long gold cross necklace. Another option she showed was a loose, white button-up collared shirt with the same pants and some gold cross earrings. My fave look of hers is when she added a brown and gray accent jacket to the look. The possibilities with leopard print are pretty much endless.
- Leopard Print Nails
Nail TikToker @borablueprint showed us all how to achieve the perfect leopard print mani at home. (Or if you’re like me, this is the video you’ll be showing at the nail salon.) These nails are a great way to incorporate a little extra leopard print into your looks in a subtle way.
Will you be partaking in the leopard print trend? With so many ways to style it in 2024, there’s bound to be a look that matches your vibe. I’ve never been a leopard print girlie myself, but TikTok may have just convinced me.