Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
holiday gift sets under 25
holiday gift sets under 25
Tarte Cosmetics/NYX Cosmetics/Olive & June
Style > Beauty

15 Holiday Beauty Gift Sets Under $25 To Get Your Besties This Year

Kaitlyn Bonk

Calling all beauty enthusiasts! The holiday season is almost here, and you know what that means: It’s time to spread joy with some fabulous gifts! If you’re anything like me, you want to shower your friends and family with love — without emptying your wallet. And hey, let’s not forget to treat ourselves to some holiday beauty favorites too! That’s why I’ve put together this curated list of must-have holiday beauty gift sets, all under $25!

In a world where prices seem to skyrocket the moment the holiday buzz begins, finding high-quality beauty sets at budget-friendly prices can feel like a daunting task. But don’t worry! From skin care essentials to makeup must-haves, these holiday beauty gift sets deliver all the glam without the hefty price tag. Gifting beauty isn’t just about the products, it’s about the delightful experience! There’s nothing quite like the excitement of unwrapping a beautifully-packaged surprise filled with makeup and skin care treats.

So, let’s dive into these beauty gems that will add a sprinkle of magic to anyone’s holiday season

Pacifica Bright Stars for Glowing Skin Set ($20)
Pacifica Bright Stars for Glowing Skin Set
Pacifica

Don’t sleep on this limited-edition gift set from Pacifica! Get ready to shine bright and keep that glow going all winter long with these orange-scented products.

See On Pacifica
Huda Beauty Bombshell Lip Duo ($23)
Huda Beauty Bombshell Lip Duo
Huda Beauty

Get ready for bombshell lips with this lip contour and gloss kit! It’s a must-have for that friend who can’t leave the house without their go-to lip combo.

See On Huda Beauty
Laneige Dream Team Trio ($24)
Laneige Dream Team Trio
Laneige

This gift set is a total dream for the homebody in your life. They’ll wake up feeling radiant and super moisturized with these must-have products.

See On Laneige
Tarte Glowing Cheeks Blush & Highlight Duo ($24)
Tarte Glowing Cheeks Blush & Highlight Duo
Tarte

Get glowing cheeks on the go with this two-step set! It’s the ultimate stocking stuffer for anyone in your life — easy, fun, and totally fabulous.

See On Ulta
Ulta Beauty Scents of the Season ($15)
Ulta Beauty Scents of the Season
Ulta

This is the go-to fragrance lineup for the holidays! From cozy, warm notes to fresh, festive vibes, this collection has something for everyone.

See On Ulta
E.L.F Cosmetics All Day, Everyday Kit ($20)
E.L.F Cosmetics All Day, Everyday Kit
e.l.f.

Get ready to slay your makeup game with the e.l.f. Cosmetics All Day, Everyday Kit! This all-in-one collection has everything you need for a flawless look that lasts from dawn till dusk. Whether you’re going for a natural glow or a bold statement, this kit is your new best friend.

See On E.L.F
Function of Beauty Mini On the Go Bond Repair Set ($25)
Function of Beauty Mini On the Go Bond Repair Set
Function of Beauty

Perfect for travel or just tossing in your bag, this set is packed with everything you need to nourish and strengthen your strands. Get ready to rock that healthy, vibrant hair wherever you go! Treat yourself or surprise a friend — gorgeous hair is always in style!

See On Sephora
Sun Bum Day Tripper ($23)
Sun Bum Day Tripper
Sun Bum

This travel set has everything you need to protect your skin while you soak up the rays, making it a great gift for your spring break beach-bound friends. From SPF to after-sun care, it’s the ultimate companion for adventures in the sun.

See On Ulta
Olive & June Quick Dry Nail Polish Set ($15)
Olive & June Quick Dry Nail Polish Set
Olive & June

These vibrant shades aren’t just quick-drying — they’re the best way to express your style in a snap! The perfect stocking stuffer for the friend who’s always on the move, these polishes will keep them looking fab no matter where life takes them!

See On Target
Benefit Bigtime Brow Minis ($22)
Benefit Bigtime Brow Minis
Benefit

These mini must-haves are packed with all the essentials to help you achieve perfectly-sculpted brows on the go. Your travel friend will never stop thanking you for this gift.

See On Benefit
The Ordinary Nightly Skincare Holiday Set ($25)
The Ordinary Nightly Skincare Holiday Set
The Ordinary

Elevate your bestie’s self-care game by gifting them this must-have collection. Great for unwinding and nourishing the skin while they sleep, it’s a thoughtful way to spread the love!

See On Ulta
Ulta Beauty Holiday Radiance ($25)
Ulta Beauty Holiday Radiance
Ulta

This luxurious collection has everything you need for that radiant, glowing skin we all dream of. Gift it to someone special (or treat yourself!) and watch their skin care routine sparkle with holiday magic!

See On Ulta
Purology Hydrate Holiday Travel Kit ($20)
Purology Hydrate Holiday Travel Kit
Purology

Help your friends travel in style with this fabulous travel-size kit! It’s packed with everything they need to nourish and protect their hair on the go.

See On Ulta
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer Pre-Game Pack ($25)
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer Pre-Game Pack
Milk Makeup

This fabulous set is the gift to grab for anyone who wants their makeup to stay fresh and flawless from morning to night.

See On Milk Makeup
Nyx Fan Fave Gloss Vault ($20)
NYX Fan Fave Gloss Vault
NYX

This must-have collection features a range of stunning glosses that deliver high shine and luscious color. Whether you’re layering or rocking solo, these fan-favorite shades will keep your lips looking fabulous all day long.

See On NYX
Kaitlyn Bonk is a Style writer for the Her Campus National Writer program. Previously, she was the social media director for the University of Delaware chapter of Her Campus. Beyond Her Campus, Kaitlyn works at a corporate communications job in Philadelphia. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, going to concerts, and watching movies to reach her goal of becoming a Letterboxd influencer. She's an avid binge watcher of shows she's already seen and can be found strolling the beautiful streets of Philly, especially on game days.