15 Holiday Beauty Gift Sets Under $25 To Get Your Besties This Year

Calling all beauty enthusiasts! The holiday season is almost here, and you know what that means: It’s time to spread joy with some fabulous gifts! If you’re anything like me, you want to shower your friends and family with love — without emptying your wallet. And hey, let’s not forget to treat ourselves to some holiday beauty favorites too! That’s why I’ve put together this curated list of must-have holiday beauty gift sets, all under $25!
In a world where prices seem to skyrocket the moment the holiday buzz begins, finding high-quality beauty sets at budget-friendly prices can feel like a daunting task. But don’t worry! From skin care essentials to makeup must-haves, these holiday beauty gift sets deliver all the glam without the hefty price tag. Gifting beauty isn’t just about the products, it’s about the delightful experience! There’s nothing quite like the excitement of unwrapping a beautifully-packaged surprise filled with makeup and skin care treats.
So, let’s dive into these beauty gems that will add a sprinkle of magic to anyone’s holiday season
- Pacifica Bright Stars for Glowing Skin Set ($20)
Don’t sleep on this limited-edition gift set from Pacifica! Get ready to shine bright and keep that glow going all winter long with these orange-scented products.
- Huda Beauty Bombshell Lip Duo ($23)
Get ready for bombshell lips with this lip contour and gloss kit! It’s a must-have for that friend who can’t leave the house without their go-to lip combo.
- Laneige Dream Team Trio ($24)
This gift set is a total dream for the homebody in your life. They’ll wake up feeling radiant and super moisturized with these must-have products.
- Tarte Glowing Cheeks Blush & Highlight Duo ($24)
Get glowing cheeks on the go with this two-step set! It’s the ultimate stocking stuffer for anyone in your life — easy, fun, and totally fabulous.
- Ulta Beauty Scents of the Season ($15)
This is the go-to fragrance lineup for the holidays! From cozy, warm notes to fresh, festive vibes, this collection has something for everyone.
- E.L.F Cosmetics All Day, Everyday Kit ($20)
Get ready to slay your makeup game with the e.l.f. Cosmetics All Day, Everyday Kit! This all-in-one collection has everything you need for a flawless look that lasts from dawn till dusk. Whether you’re going for a natural glow or a bold statement, this kit is your new best friend.
- Function of Beauty Mini On the Go Bond Repair Set ($25)
Perfect for travel or just tossing in your bag, this set is packed with everything you need to nourish and strengthen your strands. Get ready to rock that healthy, vibrant hair wherever you go! Treat yourself or surprise a friend — gorgeous hair is always in style!
- Sun Bum Day Tripper ($23)
This travel set has everything you need to protect your skin while you soak up the rays, making it a great gift for your spring break beach-bound friends. From SPF to after-sun care, it’s the ultimate companion for adventures in the sun.
- Olive & June Quick Dry Nail Polish Set ($15)
These vibrant shades aren’t just quick-drying — they’re the best way to express your style in a snap! The perfect stocking stuffer for the friend who’s always on the move, these polishes will keep them looking fab no matter where life takes them!
- Benefit Bigtime Brow Minis ($22)
These mini must-haves are packed with all the essentials to help you achieve perfectly-sculpted brows on the go. Your travel friend will never stop thanking you for this gift.
- The Ordinary Nightly Skincare Holiday Set ($25)
Elevate your bestie’s self-care game by gifting them this must-have collection. Great for unwinding and nourishing the skin while they sleep, it’s a thoughtful way to spread the love!
- Ulta Beauty Holiday Radiance ($25)
This luxurious collection has everything you need for that radiant, glowing skin we all dream of. Gift it to someone special (or treat yourself!) and watch their skin care routine sparkle with holiday magic!
- Purology Hydrate Holiday Travel Kit ($20)
Help your friends travel in style with this fabulous travel-size kit! It’s packed with everything they need to nourish and protect their hair on the go.
- Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer Pre-Game Pack ($25)
This fabulous set is the gift to grab for anyone who wants their makeup to stay fresh and flawless from morning to night.
- Nyx Fan Fave Gloss Vault ($20)
This must-have collection features a range of stunning glosses that deliver high shine and luscious color. Whether you’re layering or rocking solo, these fan-favorite shades will keep your lips looking fabulous all day long.