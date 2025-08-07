12 Comfy Pairs Of Shoes To Wear During Sorority Recruitment

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
August is officially here, and with it comes the bittersweet wind-down of summer and the start of a brand new school year. For many college campuses, that means one thing: sorority recruitment. If you’re rushing, you’re going to need a pair of comfy shoes to wear during recruitment. Whether you’re a seasoned sorority sister or a first-time PNM (aka potential new member), you already know that recruitment is more than just a series of conversations. It’s a fashion show, and *everyone* wants to dress to impress — all the way down to their shoes.
As a sorority girl myself, I remember just how overwhelming it felt to curate the perfect outfits for each round, from open house to preference. It’s easy for Pinterest boards to fill up fast with outfit inspo. Turning those ideas into wearable, walkable, and comfortable looks is where the real strategy comes into play. Each round — open house, philanthropy, sisterhood, and preference — requires grueling hours of being on your feet. While the skirts, dresses, and accessories are important, shoes are the often-overlooked essential of an outfit that can make or break the entire experience.
No girl wants to end rounds of recruitment with sore, aching feet that can risk dulling the entire experience of recruitment. After all, who wants to limp back to their dorm wishing they opted for comfort over style? What if I told you that you could get both without sacrificing either? Having a recruitment survival guide is an absolute must, and comfy, stylish shoes should be at the very, very top. If you’re still hunting for that perfect pair, look no further. I’ve rounded up 12 pairs of shoes to wear during recruitment that are as comfortable as they are cute.
Altar’d State Kiera Platform Sandal ($64)
Altar’d State’s white Kiera Platform Sandal is a perfect addition to any outfit, giving *just* the right amount of height while also being comfy.
Kelly & Katie Hayden Wedge Sandal ($37)
This stylish gold wedge sandal will go perfectly with virtually any outfit, adding a sparkle to your look.
Lifestride Minimalist Pointed Toe Pump ($40)
If you’re searching for the perfect black shoes, look no further. These chic wedges add flare to any outfit.
Eurosoft Talia Wedge Sandal ($60)
These taupe wedge sandals are supportive *and* adorable. Who could ask for more?
SO Emmaline Women’s Ballet Flats ($16)
What could be better than a pair of adorable black ballet flats for less than $20?
Kelly & Katie Jaya Pump ($40)
If you’re searching for the perfect blend between ballet flats and a little heel, here’s the perfect pair of shoes (and psst, they’re on sale).
Kelly & Katie Madga Sandal ($40)
Here’s an adorable (and comfy) kitten heel. Plus, who doesn’t like a pair of shoes with a bow attached?
Journee Arrina Slide Sandals ($50)
These slide sandals come in a wide variety of colors including white, taupe, silver, gold, black, and brown. Any color of these could perfectly complement any recruitment outfit.
Reef Lay Day Lift Sneakers ($75)
You can never go wrong with a pair of clean white sneakers for the first days of recruitment!
Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes ($120)
If you’re looking to add some color to your looks at the beginning of recruitment, these pastel pink sneakers are the way to go.
Naturalizer Anna Pointed Toe Pump ($135)
For preference round, a pair of comfy high heels are an absolute *must.* From red to gold, these heels are classically stunning. And, above all, they won’t hurt your feet.
Journee Meryl Sandal ($60)
If you’re going with a neutral-colored fit, adding a burst of color with your heels is the cutest addition to any outfit (especially this light blue color).