No matter what time of day, if you’re on a college campus, chances are high that you’re going to see someone rocking athletic gear. Whether you’re heading to the gym, class, or spending a day studying in the library, athletic wear offers the comfort and versatility that many students love. But with so many brands now dominating the athletic and athleisure market, it can be hard to know which ones are actually worth investing in, especially when performance matters just as much as style — especially with many workout brands charging high-end prices for leggings, shorts, bras, tops, and more. It’s totally natural to want to ensure you’re getting pieces that actually hold up.

Luckily, college students have the perfect resource for finding great athletic gear: student athletes. For college athletes, athletic wear isn’t just about looking cute on campus. Their athletic wear has to withstand intense workouts, multi-hour practices, and demanding training schedules several times a week. Comfort, durability, and performance are just as important as the overall look.

With that in mind, I wanted to hear directly from the people who rely on these clothes the most. So, Her Campus reached out to college athletes across the country to find out which athletic brands they truly trust and spend their days in. From tried-and-true favorites to underrated and unexpected picks, these are the athletic brands that college athletes love best.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Jai’la Counts, Track, University of La Verne

Courtesy of Jai’la Counts “I love both Nike and Skechers because they combine comfort, style, and accessibility. Nike stands out for its trendy athletic sets, bold and neutral color options, and durable pieces that work for workouts, running errands, or everyday wear. Skechers is my go-to for footwear because their shoes are extremely comfortable, supportive, and typically offered at a great price point with inclusive sizing.

Lyana Fuller, Track, Fresno Pacific University

“Fabletics and Gymshark are my favorites! I love these brands because they are always squat-proof, and they have a bunch of cute, different color sets. And I feel they are the most flattering brand on my body!”

Elia Rubin, Volleyball, Stanford University

Courtesy of Elia Rubin “I love to work out in Corts, not only because they are cutest outfits and make me look great, but they are so comfortable and do not move around the whole lift, yoga class, walk/hike — you name it, they are perfect for everything!”

Elliana Campagna, Dance, James Madison University

“My favorite workout brand is Lululemon because they are some of the only leggings that are comfortable to dance in! I would recommend them because they have the cutest colors, prints, and without a doubt are always comfortable and flattering! Never see-through either.”

Leah Rizzo, Volleyball, Augustana College

Courtesy of Leah Rizzo “An underdog in the athletic wear industry is Old Navy. Not only do they have great sales, but their smooth fabric has comfortable, thick waist bands and doesn’t attract fuzz. I have played games in the Powersoft leggings, and they never slide down. Definitely the first pair that I grab from my drawer. Great athletic wear that stands the test of movement.”

Nia Walker, Dance, Loyola Marymount University

“My favorite athletic clothing brand is Aritzia. I love their casual and athletic wear because it’s so comfortable and they’re staples in my everyday outfits. Their athletic wear is buttery soft and stretchy, which is perfect for movement and when I exercise or dance!”

Sam Black, Field Hockey, Wagner College

Courtesy of Sam Black “My favorite athletic brand is DYFNE! I love the material and the flattering styles they offer. I love an open back and a matching set moment. The way DFYNE snatches you in all of the right places is like no other; chef’s kiss!”

Daniella Dalton, Volleyball, SUNY Cortland

“Lululemon; I love them because their clothing is so comfortable, and I feel that I can move really well in it. It’s also super cute and fashionable.”

Marissa Arreguin, Cheer, Wingate University

Courtesy of Marissa Arreguin “Gymshark makes clothes that are both functional for workouts (like squat-proof leggings and sweat-wicking shirts) and stylish enough to wear casually, think sleek fits, modern cuts, and lots of color options.”

Hali Seligman, Gymnastics, Ithaca College

“Aerie and Gymshark are two of my favorites. They are very reasonably priced and super cute for daily wear!”

Laurel Brookhyser, Dance, Berklee College of Music

Courtesy of Laurel Brookhyser “I love Lululemon! It can be expensive, but it’s so worth it. Their leggings and sports bras are so comfortable and come in all sorts of colors.”

Autumn Harper, Dance, University of Louisville

“DYFNE is a top pick because it has a lot of sizes, a wide range of colors, and styles. A lot of girls I know who go to the gym daily love the brand and find that it is great for any exercise.”

Aaliyah Franklin, Track, Nebraska Wesleyan University

Courtesy of Aaliyah Franklin “A clothing brand I know and love is Nike! Nikes have been the only shoes I’ve worn my whole athletic career, and it’s for a reason. They have the best gear for track and field athletes and give it to you at a reasonable price with great material!”

Gracie Batsie, Rugby, Providence College

“My favorite workout brand is Target’s athletic brand All In Motion — specifically, their bike shorts! For rugby, I wear two layers of shorts, and the All In Motion ones are my go-to for a base layer. They don’t roll up my thighs (even with big thighs), and they come in a million cute colors. I also have some of their sports bras and shirts, and I love them too!”

Grace Baxter, Track, UC Irvine

“Lululemon has amazing quality, which I love. For running, especially their Speed Up shorts in 2.5 inch or Align shorts, or the Free To Be bra. They are so comfortable and are available in a wide selection of colors and sizes. I would definitely recommend them to all, whether they are a student athlete or not! It’s great from walking to high-intensity activities such as running. It’s definitely on the pricey side, but quality is quality!”

Mia Niara, Tennis, Pasadena City College

Courtesy of Mia Niara “My favorite activewear brand is Halara! I am always looking to be more sustainable, so I have been leaning away from typical fast-fashion brands and trying to actively support the ones that are working to move in a more sustainable direction. I love Halara because, while the average fast-fashion brand releases new items on a weekly or daily basis, Halara offers mostly staple, bestseller items that have remained popular for years. Also, all of the pieces I own from them are very flattering on my body and comfortable.”

Cassandra Cronin, Dive, Trinity College

“I love Athleta because it comes in all colors and sizes. They have so many different options from lounging outfits to working out clothes!”

Audrey Lu, Figure Skating, University of California, Los Angeles

Courtesy of Audrey Lu “My favorite is Lululemon! I’ve been wearing Lululemon since I started skating at the age of 4 and through my Team USA career. It is super comfortable, there are so many different options. There are so many different colors, patterns, and the material is amazing. Even if you’re not an athlete, it is very comfortable for everyday athletic wear, going to the gym, running, or basically doing anything!”

Alyssa Orlando, Softball, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

“My favorite athletic clothing brand is Aerie. They are my favorite because the texture is perfection, they have so many colors, and they always have a matching set!”

Macy Hendin-Walker, Tennis, Goldey-Beacom College

Courtesy of Macy Hendin-Walker “I have always loved Gymshark. I’ve been using them since I was 15, and will continue using this brand. Knowing the story behind the creator and the fact that he started the brand in his garage and grew the business from a young age really shows true determination, and Gymshark definitely represents that.”

Bree Holmes, Softball, University of Wisconsin La Crosse

“Nike! Their products are very long lasting, comfortable, and fairly priced for the quality. I love every product they make and love to wear their items.”

Kiley Kjellstrom, Volleyball and Track, Abilene Christian University