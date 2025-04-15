10 Coach Kisslock Frame Bag Dupes To Channel Your Inner Paige Bueckers With

Inspired by vintage coin purses we all used to have, the Coach Kisslock Frame Bag is here to stay. Its distinctive kisslock clasp and spacious interior has been all the rave on social media — it was the bag of choice for Paige Bueckers during WNBA Draft night, where she was chosen as the No. 1 overall pick for the Dallas Wings — and it’s currently sold out everywhere. If you’re anything like me, you’re on the hunt for a Kisslock Frame Bag dupe to add to your closet.

The Kisslock Frame Bag ($695) is every fashion lover’s must-have bag, as it incorporates the large clutch trend in full style. Not to mention how it can be paired with pretty much any outfit for an elegant, sophisticated look. And let’s be real — mini bags are not practical. So here are 10 Kisslock Frame Bag dupes to consider while you wait for the Coach bag to hit shelves again.

Taschenkinder Taschenkinder Leather Handbag ($177) Etsy has some amazing options when it comes to Kisslock Frame Bag dupes. This leather design has an interior pocket with a zipper, and has a very spacious interior for all your daily necessities. See On Etsy

Jemma Jemma Jojo Bag ($398) How cute is this bag? The Jojo bag is made of 100% Italian calf leather and comes with a practical card case, too. It also has a front pocket, a detachable key strap, and comes in two colors to choose from. If you’re looking for a smaller bag, consider the Jojo Petite design. See On Jemma

Lanpet Lanpet Classical Kiss Lock Clutch ($18) This bag has all the space you could need, whether it’s for carrying your laptop to class or belongings to work. It comes in a classic black color like Paige Bueckers’s Coach bag, and it’s also available in a light grey shade. See On SHEIN

Shein Shein Soft Retro Leather Large Crossbody Bag ($9) If you already have loads of bags in your closet but you’re dying to try out the Kisslock Frame Bag, this is the perfect option for you. It’s under $10, comes in four colors, and has two different straps. It also has unique vintage detailing and comes with a dust bag. See On SHEIN

Hobo Hobo Alba Crossbody Bag ($158) If you want a bag that won’t weigh you down, this crossbody design is perfect for you. It comes in four elegant colors with distinctive straps, and has a built-in card holder and a mini interior pocket. See On Hobo

Cheesaygiftshop CHEESAYGIFTSHOP Leather Kiss Lock Bow Bag ($109) If you love to make a statement everywhere you go, check out this bag. It comes with the cutest matching bow charm that doubles as a hair clip. How adorable! See On Etsy

Pink Oasis Pink Oasis Chesnut Leather Kisslock Bag ($84) A smaller version of the Kisslock Frame Bag is this leather option. It’s handmade and comes in a variety of colors to choose from, too. See On Pink Oasis

Nappa Dori Nappa Dori Kisslock Bag ($350) If elegance was a bag, it would be this one. The Nappa Dori Kisslock Bag is handcrafted with genuine leather, has a cotton-lined interior, and comes with an adjustable/removable strap. See On Nappa Dori

Il Bisonte Il Bisonte Classic Vaccjetta Leather Clutch Bag ($200) Made in Italy, this clutch bag has a similar appeal as the Coach Kisslock Frame Bag. It features an embossed logo on the front along with a charming kisslock closure and interior pocket. See On Neiman Marcus