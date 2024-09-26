Classes are in full swing and I’ve just pulled out my extensive collection of sweaters, so you know what that means: It’s almost Halloween! That’s right — it’s time to start moodboarding costumes and curating all those spooky vibes in your dorm. There are so many things to love about this time of the year, but one of my personal favorites is shopping all the cutest Halloween-inspired decor and fashion. What better way to get in the spirit than having a brand new spooky accessory to sport? The only thing better than fall is fall-themed items, and Coach’s Halloween collection is the ultimate one to shop!
If you’re needing some help getting into the spooky spirit this year (or simply needing to expand your scary merchandise like me), let me be the first to tell you about Coach’s Halloween Collection for 2024. This brand new drop includes a variety of products, all combining Coach’s signature class and style with Halloween prints and designs. Whether you’re looking for a crossbody bag, wallet, or bracelet, Coach is here to bring you festive fashion in the cutest way possible. If you’re looking to shop the line, all items are available on the Coach website. But before you shop, why not take a look at some of the collection’s most spooky and stylish pieces?
- Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas With Halloween Graphic ($44)
-
Coach is the queen of wallets, and this eerie wristlet is a great addition to any collection. With two credit card slots and a zip top, all of your belongings will certainly be safe here. Plus, what’s cuter than that Halloween graphic featuring a black cat and the moon?
- City Tote In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print ($199)
-
If you’re looking for an everyday bag that has a little spooky flare and still fits your notebooks and laptop, this bag is for you! This minimalistic print over Coach’s traditional canvas is great to add just a bit of Halloween to your outfits.
- Pumpkin And Bat Pendant Necklace Set ($52)
-
This necklace and earrings set might just be the best way to accessorize this fall. The bat and pumpkin pendants give just the right amount of Halloween spirit. Combined with the simplicity of the Coach-branded earrings, I don’t see how you could go wrong.
- Canteen Crossbody Bag With Halloween Cat ($199)
-
This versatile crossbody bag is made for girls on the go. Its detachable strap makes it great to wear as a crossbody or under the shoulder. And I haven’t even mentioned the black cat detailing, which is sure to get anyone in the Halloween spirit.
- Halloween Ghost Bear Bag Charm ($88)
-
What’s cuter than a Coach bag? A Coach bag with a Coach charm, obviously. This key chain is made of plated brass and enamel, so it’ll withstand even the worst fall weather. Add it to any of your bags (or one from this collection) to add some subtle Halloween style to your look.
- Skull And Pumpkin Mismatch Earrings ($48)
-
These earrings, with a dangling pumpkin and skull, are fab by themselves, or you can easily pair them with your own collection of studs and spooky accessories. Made with hypoallergenic titanium, anyone can enjoy them!
- Trick Or Treat Bucket With Halloween Pumpkin ($139)
-
This year, Coach is adding major style to your typical Halloween attire. This bucket bag puts an elevated twist on the traditional trick-or-treat bag, and it’s sure to stun. Made with canvas and leather and featuring the cutest Jack-o’-Lantern print, I can’t think of a more iconic piece.
- Skull And Pumpkin Charm Bracelet ($60)
-
Another way to subtly spread the spooky vibes this fall is through this absolutely gorgeous charm bracelet. This piece features charms such as skulls and haunted houses, but TBH, I’d wear this all year!
- Skull And Pumpkin Charm Necklace ($68)
-
If you’re loving the charm bracelet, why not take a look at Coach’s extra spooky charm necklace.? With the same charms as the bracelet, this necklace totally embraces the fall season. The two pieces would make the cutest matching set.
- Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Halloween Print ($139)
-
With coated canvas and smooth leather, this camera bag will let you embrace fall in style. Equipped with card slots, inside snap pockets, and a zip close, you’ll be able to stay nice and organized without compromising any Halloween looks.
- Coin Case With Halloween Skull ($64)
-
What’s one thing that’ll scare me this Halloween? You walking around with loose change at the bottom of your bag. Level up your organization and your fall style with this adorable coin case adorned with a skull print.
- Halloween Cat Bag Charm ($68)
-
For a super cute Halloween addition to any bag, try out this cat charm! Made with smooth leather, it’ll be sure to last you for many falls to come. And if you’re looking to up the spooky vibes, pair this with the previously-mentioned Canteen Crossbody Bag with Halloween Cat for a matching look.