12 Chappell Roan Graduation Cap Ideas To Wish You Good Luck, Babe

With graduation day right around the corner, it’s a hectic time to prepare for your special moment. While you’re busy finding the perfect outfit and hairstyle to flaunt while receiving the accolades of your achievements — and, not to mention, finishing up your last-minute finals — there may be little to no time to make the perfect custom graduation cap. But if you’re a Chappell Roan fan, I’ve got you covered with these Chappell Roan graduation cap ideas!

Looking for some resonating words that will hype up your walk across the stage and reflect your love for theatrical pop? Whether you’re obsessed with The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, counting down the days until CR2, or just want to dance at the “Pink Pony Club,” I’ve rounded up some Chappell Roan-inspired phrases for your graduation cap that will turn heads and spark applause. From clever lyrics to empowering one-liners, these ideas are perfect for grads who want to make a bold, bedazzled statement.