12 Chappell Roan Graduation Cap Ideas To Wish You Good Luck, Babe

With graduation day right around the corner, it’s a hectic time to prepare for your special moment. While you’re busy finding the perfect outfit and hairstyle to flaunt while receiving the accolades of your achievements — and, not to mention, finishing up your last-minute finals — there may be little to no time to make the perfect custom graduation cap. But if you’re a Chappell Roan fan, I’ve got you covered with these Chappell Roan graduation cap ideas!
Looking for some resonating words that will hype up your walk across the stage and reflect your love for theatrical pop? Whether you’re obsessed with The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, counting down the days until CR2, or just want to dance at the “Pink Pony Club,” I’ve rounded up some Chappell Roan-inspired phrases for your graduation cap that will turn heads and spark applause. From clever lyrics to empowering one-liners, these ideas are perfect for grads who want to make a bold, bedazzled statement.
- And it’s not over ‘til it’s over – “The Subway”
-
An inspirational quote to reflect on your motivational spirit throughout your academic journey.
- I’m the country hick that’s making you feel it – “Read and Make Out”
-
Are you a country gal that likes the sense of power and attraction? If so, this is the perfect quote for your grad cap.
- I want this like a cigarette, can we drag it out and never quit? – “Guilty Pleasure”
-
Showcase your burning desire to get that degree with a graduation cap of a glamorous, yet rebellious aesthetic.
- Oh yeah, I need a super graphic ultra modern girl like me – “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl”
-
Walk across the stage with your bold and visually-striking aesthetic. Unapologetically, of course.
- Oh mama, I’m just having fun on the stage in my heels – “Pink Pony Club”
-
You will be on stage, and you may be in heels, too.
- Off to the Pink Pony Club – “Pink Pony Club”
-
Simple, yet so Chappell Roan-coded.
- I’m a pink pony girl – “Pink Pony Club”
-
Another lyric from “Pink Pony Club,” these words are a proud, playful declaration of identity, which is ideal for grads embracing their individuality and stepping boldly into their next chapter.
- I was never told that I wasn’t gonna get the things I want the most – “California”
-
These lyrics capture a fearless, go-getter mindset, which is perfect for grads who never let doubt stand in the way of their biggest dreams.
- I don’t want the world, but I’ll take this degree – inspired by “HOT TO GO”
-
Self-explanatory!
- Good Luck, Babe!
-
Simple and cute.
- You’d have to stop the world just to stop the feeling – “Good Luck, Babe!”
-
Celebrate your success with a grad cap that reminds you this feeling is here to stay.
- Success is a Kaleidoscope – inspired by “Kaleidoscope”
-
Who said success can’t be constant and ever-changing, like love?
- Hot to go… and ready to grow – inspired by “HOT TO GO”
-
Add a little extra flair to make this phrase more on-brand for graduation!
- Midwest Princess, (coast of the college you attended) degree – inspired by The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess
-
For example: Midwestern Princess, East Coast Degree. Are you a midwestern girlie that will be receiving your degree away from home? Proudly represent your background and alma mater as you walk across the stage!
- Put a crown on my cap, I’m the queen of this scene – Inspired by “Femininomenon” and “Red Wine Supernova”
-
Let your grad cap reflect the confidence that got you to this degree.