Chappell Roan Told A Photographer To STFU At The VMAs & It Was Everything

Chappell Roan attended the 2024 VMAs in New York on Sept. 11, and while fans went wild over her outfit on the red carpet, they also couldn’t stop talking about something else. Chappell Roan told a photographer to STFU while she posed on the red carpet, and the internet collectively lost it.

Roan took no prisoners at the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet in a Joan of Arc-inspired look. As she got prepared to show off her iconic outfit for the press, one photographer yelled out for her to “Shut the f**k up!” The “Hot To Go!” singer wasn’t keen on that, and quickly told the photographer, “You shut the f**k up!” before adding, “Don’t! Not me, b*tch.” It’s unclear what led to their exchange of words, but one thing was for sure: Roan wasn’t going to let anyone talk to her, or anyone else, in a demeaning manner.

It’s possible the photographer was fighting with another fellow press attendee on the side of the carpet, but regardless, Roan swiftly shut down the heated exchange. She appeared to be getting ready to pose for the cameras when the war of words went down, and she was ironically dressed for the occasion. Sporting a look akin to Joan of Arc with a knight by her side, Roan was the true defender of the VMA red carpet. She used her long, razor-sharp stiletto nails to warn press (and everyone else) that she was not the one to play with.

When asked why she yelled out at the photographer after the carpet, Roan told Entertainment Tonight that the carpet was “quite overwhelming and quite scary,” especially for someone who “gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you.” It’s not the first time she’s spoken out against the public’s treatment of celebrities. Back in August, she went off on TikTok for fans expecting unrestricted access to her. It makes total sense that Roan would clap back at the photographer, adding in the interview, “You don’t get to yell at me like that.”

Chappell Roan on why she told photographers to shut the f*ck up on the #VMAs carpet: “The carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back!”

pic.twitter.com/K3pjpVBSKO — Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) September 11, 2024

Roan teased during the MTV VMAs pre-show that her medieval fashion was just a hint for her debut performance later in the night. She also revealed she was incredibly “nervous” about the show, adding that the moment felt like the “next step in her career.”

After shooting to mainstream success opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour, expanding her career with a viral performance at Coachella, and drawing in one of largest crowds ever at Lollapalooza, it’s only right that Roan was invited to perform at the 2024 VMAs. It’s also the first year the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer received a nod at the awards ceremony, including nominations in the highly-anticipated Best New Artist and MTV Push Performance of the Year categories.

Roan’s MTV VMAs debut was highly anticipated, and per usual, Roan didn’t disappoint. She’s expanded her career so quickly due to her incredible music, but moreover the artistry in her live performances. Roan’s recreation of the Statue of Liberty at the 2024 Gov Ball was one of the best moments in live music this year, and she continues to push boundaries with her fashion each time she steps foot on stage.

IMO, there was no doubt that Roan was going to be one of the artists on everyone’s lips at the VMAs this year. I mean, her career has seriously blown to insurmountable lengths in such a short time, and Roan hasn’t been shy when speaking about the pressures of her newfound fame. While it’s been an incredibly hectic time in her life, may I say, we’re so lucky to be living in the same timeline as Miss “Pink Pony Club.”