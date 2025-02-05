Beyoncé’s Cécred Dropped Brand New Combs With Patent-Pending Designs

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Queen Bey has done it again—but this time with her hair care brand. Beyoncé’s Cécred is a transformational hair care line made for all hair types to deliver safe and effective products that promote strength, length retention, moisture, and shine. Cécred, which debuted on Feb. 20, 2024, boasts products like shampoos and conditioners, edge drops, scalp scrubs, hair oil, and more. To go along with these amazing hair products, Cécred released their brand new Tools Collection.

The Tools Collection is a combination of daily styling tools that truly foster luxury. No matter how you choose to wear your hair, it all starts with a healthy foundation of products and tools. Everything Beyoncé does is in high demand, so you know the Tools Collection is highly-anticipated and will be flying off the shelves.

Available on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Cécred’s full Tool Collection includes a Rake Comb, Parting Tail Comb, Vented Paddle Brush, and Wide Tooth Comb. Here’s what to know about the tools as you get ready to add them into your everyday hair care routine.

And since Cécred is an LA-based brand, they will be supplying the Tools Collection to local LA hair stylists who have been affected by the LA wildfires. This provides stylists with a start to rebuilding their kits and careers after wildfire devastation. In addition to Cécred supplying hair stylists with supplies, they have also been giving direct donations and organizing help relief efforts these past few weeks.

The Tool Collection will be exclusively sold on Cécred’s website, and will be sold separately or in a kit with 15% off the total value. Be ready to add your favorite tools to your cart (because I know I will) on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. ET.