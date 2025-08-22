Cécred’s Protection Collection Is A Game-Changer For Scalp Health

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’re looking for products to soothe and calm your hair and scalp, look no further. Cécred is launching its Protection Collection that has every product you’d need to add to your routine. In case you didn’t know, Cécred is Beyoncé’s line of hair care that launched in February 2024 with a wide array of products that can be used to cleanse, style, and treat hair. Cécred’s Protection Collection line, available on Aug. 25 on Cécred’s website and rolling out in Ulta Beauty stores in September, introduces five new products with proprietary technology formulated to address some challenges people experience when they have their hair in protective styles. So if you have extensions or braids, or just find yourself in need of some extra hair protection, this line is for you.

The hallmark of this line is the brand’s latest innovation, PhytoFerment, which is the key to a healthy scalp. Phytoferment is a proprietary balanced blend designed to soothe and calm your hair. The items in Cécred’s Protection Collection can easily become staples that every protective style needs. From preparation to takedown, these products will ensure that your healthy hair is protected. Whether you purchase the line online on Aug. 25 or wait until you see it on the shelves in Ulta, these products are must-haves for treating your hair right. So grab your wallet and read on for the five items in the Protection Collection.