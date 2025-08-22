Cécred’s Protection Collection Is A Game-Changer For Scalp Health

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
If you’re looking for products to soothe and calm your hair and scalp, look no further. Cécred is launching its Protection Collection that has every product you’d need to add to your routine. In case you didn’t know, Cécred is Beyoncé’s line of hair care that launched in February 2024 with a wide array of products that can be used to cleanse, style, and treat hair. Cécred’s Protection Collection line, available on Aug. 25 on Cécred’s website and rolling out in Ulta Beauty stores in September, introduces five new products with proprietary technology formulated to address some challenges people experience when they have their hair in protective styles. So if you have extensions or braids, or just find yourself in need of some extra hair protection, this line is for you.
The hallmark of this line is the brand’s latest innovation, PhytoFerment, which is the key to a healthy scalp. Phytoferment is a proprietary balanced blend designed to soothe and calm your hair. The items in Cécred’s Protection Collection can easily become staples that every protective style needs. From preparation to takedown, these products will ensure that your healthy hair is protected. Whether you purchase the line online on Aug. 25 or wait until you see it on the shelves in Ulta, these products are must-haves for treating your hair right. So grab your wallet and read on for the five items in the Protection Collection.
- Detoxifying Shampoo ($39)
This blue-violet shampoo eliminates all of that hair buildup that builds up throughout the day. Plus, the formula is color-safe, enhancing the vibrancy of your hair color while preventing brassiness.
- Scalp Refreshing Spray ($38)
This no-rinse spray both cleanses and protects your scalp, breaking down buildup and dead skin. It even provides cooling relief from style-related tension and itchiness. There’s even a custom targeted nozzle to ensure that no spot is missed.
- Oil Ritual ($48)
This nourishing oil treatment contains a blend of 21 oils that are designed to enhance shine and softness. These oils can be used at room temperature or heated up to deliver deep moisturization.
- Detangling Spray ($28)
Who doesn’t love a good detangling spray? This spray adds both softness and slip to the hair, sliding through knots and tangles to detangle while preventing breakage. This product will be your absolute best friend for taking down your hair.
- Hair & Scalp Balm ($36)
This balm both protects and soothes the scalp moisture barrier — especially for those with textured hair. Whether you’re taming flyaways or need some help maintaining a hairstyle, this product is for you.