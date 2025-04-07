Beyoncé’s Cécred Is Now At Ulta, & You Can Get In-Store Hair Treatments Using The Products

Beyoncé’s haircare line, Cécred is officially at Ulta, and needless to say, I’ll be stocking up on all my favorite products. You can now shop the entire Cécred collection (which is known for its incredible scientific innovation) both in-store and online, including Cécred’s bestselling shampoos, conditioners, and luxurious treatments that smell divine.

And you’re in luck, because that isn’t all Cécred and Ulta Beauty are offering customers. They’re also launching salon integration services and events for the first time ever, so you can get your hair done by professional stylists using the best of Cécred’s products at your local Salon at Ulta Beauty. These services will be your hair’s new best friend when it’s in need of some extra nourishing and reviving, and let’s be honest — when you’re too lazy to get it done yourself.

Cécred and The Salon at Ulta Beauty’s one-of-a-kind salon integration services include three unique hair treatments tailored to your needs. First, the Cécred Scalp Revival involves a gentle exfoliation to nourish your scalp, and you can also pair it with the other treatments offered. It removes flakes and buildup to leave your hair nice and hydrated. It also comes with Cécred’s signature circulation scalp massage (which sounds amazing, TBH).

Next, the Cécred Protein Bounceback Treatment is ideal for those needing some extra hair strength. It features Cécred’s Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, which is proven to make hair three times more resistant to breakage.

Lastly, the Cécred Hydration & Repair Treatment is an amazing option for weakened hair strands. If you have colored hair, extensions, or often use heat on your hair, this is the perfect treatment for you. It includes Cécred’s Reconstructing Treatment Mask and Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, which deeply nourish hair by maintaining the ideal protein to moisture balance.

Starting May 18, Cécred and Ulta Beauty will also be launching their first ever salon event — Cécred Sundays — across 200 Salon at Ulta Beauty locations. This will be a weekly event on Sundays, and includes exclusive Cécred Sunday services for all hair types. If you attend, you’ll also receive a complimentary limited-edition mini Temple Oud candle (that smells heavenly) with any Cécred service.

I’d suggest you run to your closest Ulta Beauty to take advantage of all these amazing services. Because let’s face it — healthy, silky hair is on your 2025 wishlist, too.