It’s unfortunate that us Gen Z girls weren’t alive during the early ’90s to experience the quiet luxury of New York City chic fashion. With the weekly release of the limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette from FX on Hulu, those of us not lucky enough to have been conscious during the early ’90s are getting a fictionalized look into the high-profile couple’s meet-cute and romantic story before their tragic passing in 1999. And since the show’s premiere, young fashion lovers have become obsessed with Carolyn’s hair accessories from Bigelow Chemists in NYC.

In real life, Carolyn (played by Sarah Pidgeon in the series) and John (Paul Anthony Kelly) lived relatively under the radar, so every paparazzi capture of their streetwear was coveted. Carolyn — who worked at Calvin Klein at the height of the brand’s domination over designer minimalism — was especially praised for her effortless look, which often included some solution for her gorgeous, long blonde hair.

Gen Z girls are itching to get even just a taste of New York City chic fashion. After rushing to C.O Bigelow Chemists in Greenwich, the oldest apothecary in America — which happens to be where Carolyn allegedly shopped for French hair accessories — some fans were disappointed by the high price point. Who knew plastic would become so sought-after?

Here are some good CBK headbands and Bigelow hair clip dupes that will still accomplish the same timeless and classy, yet casual look that’s perfect for class or a business casual summer internship.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Smooth Acrylic Wide Headband ($15) You can’t go wrong with this simple, black headband that can be paired with silver or gold jewelry. Grab this one fast, as it’s currently almost sold out! See on Urban Outfiters

France Luxe France Luxe Belle Hazel Claw Clip ($14) This is a bizarre but awesome dupe, because it’s technically not a dupe! French Luxe is the authentic French brand that C.O Bigelow carries, but if you purchase directly from the brand’s website, it’s cheaper! While many of the products are still pricey depending on design and material, this Belle Hazel Claw Clip is a great, affordable option. See on France Luxe

Kitsch kitsch Tort Flat Cloud Clip – Small ($8) This one is for the girls who aren’t blessed with as thick or long hair as CBK, and that’s OK! Kitsch has so many small hair clips made specifically for fine and short hair. This option is more sustainable than some other fast fashion choices, as it’s made from recycled plastic. See on kitsch

Anthropologie Anthropologie Simply Nova Headbands ($28) While still on the pricier side, this Simply Nova Headband two-pack is still $10 less than the ones at C.O Bigelow. Anthropologie offers each color combo as one solid and one pattern, either blonde/cream, tortoise/black, or pink tort/mauve. This product — especially the tortoise/black set — is a near-perfect replica of CBK’s signature thick tortoise accessory. See on Anthropologie

scünci Scünci lüxe No Slip Grip Claw Clip – Leopard Tort ($10) The Conair brand Scünci is good for more than just scrunchies. Target carries the Lüxe No Slip Grip Classic Claw Clip (good rhyme!) in a brown tortoise color. The design claims to be great for all hair types and textures. See on Target

Edikted Edikted Oval Tortoise Headband ($9) This headband is the perfect balance between CBK inspiration and originality, as it doesn’t follow the same thick design. Edikted is known for having high-quality products for less, and this oval tortoise headband would be a great addition to any neutral-toned outfit. See on Edikted

Talbots Talbots Tortoise Shell Headband ($25) This medium-thickness tortoise headband from Talbots is a great deal for a specialty retailer. This darker-set pattern pairs well with black sunglasses or shoes. See on Talbots