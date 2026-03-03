Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
FX/Hulu, @carolinafreixa on TikTok
10 Bigelow Hair Clip & Headband Dupes To Get Carolyn Bessette’s Look For Less

It’s unfortunate that us Gen Z girls weren’t alive during the early ’90s to experience the quiet luxury of New York City chic fashion. With the weekly release of the limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette from FX on Hulu, those of us not lucky enough to have been conscious during the early ’90s are getting a fictionalized look into the high-profile couple’s meet-cute and romantic story before their tragic passing in 1999. And since the show’s premiere, young fashion lovers have become obsessed with Carolyn’s hair accessories from Bigelow Chemists in NYC.

In real life, Carolyn (played by Sarah Pidgeon in the series) and John (Paul Anthony Kelly) lived relatively under the radar, so every paparazzi capture of their streetwear was coveted. Carolyn — who worked at Calvin Klein at the height of the brand’s domination over designer minimalism — was especially praised for her effortless look, which often included some solution for her gorgeous, long blonde hair. 

Gen Z girls are itching to get even just a taste of New York City chic fashion. After rushing to C.O Bigelow Chemists in Greenwich, the oldest apothecary in America — which happens to be where Carolyn allegedly shopped for French hair accessories — some fans were disappointed by the high price point. Who knew plastic would become so sought-after

Here are some good CBK headbands and Bigelow hair clip dupes that will still accomplish the same timeless and classy, yet casual look that’s perfect for class or a business casual summer internship. 

black urban headband
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Smooth Acrylic Wide Headband ($15)

You can’t go wrong with this simple, black headband that can be paired with silver or gold jewelry. Grab this one fast, as it’s currently almost sold out! 

claw clip
France Luxe

France Luxe Belle Hazel Claw Clip ($14) 

This is a bizarre but awesome dupe, because it’s technically not a dupe! French Luxe is the authentic French brand that C.O Bigelow carries, but if you purchase directly from the brand’s website, it’s cheaper! While many of the products are still pricey depending on design and material, this Belle Hazel Claw Clip is a great, affordable option.

tortoise headband
I wear [i]

i wear [i] The Carolyne Headband Tortoise Dark  ($22) 

This Amsterdam brand is paying direct homage to CBK’s iconic look. This headband is made from “environmentally friendly acetate” and is “inspired by Carolyn Jeanne Bessette Kennedy.” 

kitsch clip
Kitsch

kitsch Tort Flat Cloud Clip – Small ($8) 

This one is for the girls who aren’t blessed with as thick or long hair as CBK, and that’s OK! Kitsch has so many small hair clips made specifically for fine and short hair. This option is more sustainable than some other fast fashion choices, as it’s made from recycled plastic.

anthropologie headband
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Simply Nova Headbands ($28) 

While still on the pricier side, this Simply Nova Headband two-pack is still $10 less than the ones at C.O Bigelow. Anthropologie offers each color combo as one solid and one pattern, either blonde/cream, tortoise/black, or pink tort/mauve. This product — especially the tortoise/black set — is a near-perfect replica of CBK’s signature thick tortoise accessory.

leopard clip
scünci

Scünci lüxe No Slip Grip Claw Clip – Leopard Tort ($10)

The Conair brand Scünci is good for more than just scrunchies. Target carries the Lüxe No Slip Grip Classic Claw Clip (good rhyme!) in a brown tortoise color. The design claims to be great for all hair types and textures.  

edikted headband
Edikted

Edikted Oval Tortoise Headband ($9)

This headband is the perfect balance between CBK inspiration and originality, as it doesn’t follow the same thick design. Edikted is known for having high-quality products for less, and this oval tortoise headband would be a great addition to any neutral-toned outfit.

talbots tortoise headband
Talbots

Talbots Tortoise Shell Headband ($25)

This medium-thickness tortoise headband from Talbots is a great deal for a specialty retailer. This darker-set pattern pairs well with black sunglasses or shoes. 

walmart headbands
Walmart

Walmart Thick Tortoise Shell Headband ($22) 

Walmart has a variety of color combos and sets in stock. These products are made with elastic for ultimate stretchiness, and the tortoise pattern is a great match for the CBK aesthetic. 

scabre headband
Scabre

Scabre Thick Tortoise Shell Headband ($14) 

This dark tortoise shell headband from Amazon is another good-looking dupe, and it’s selling fast!

Georgie Gassaro

Ithaca '27

Georgie Gassaro is a National Writer for Her Campus Media. She covers everything in Culture and Style, from your favorite television shows to pop culture and fan news to live events.

In the past, she served as an associate editor for the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter where she oversaw content across the entire chapter.

Alongside writing and editing for Her Campus, Georgie is a Life and Culture Staff Writer for her college's multimedia news publication, The Ithacan, and a Content Producer for Ithaca College Television. In 2025, Georgie recieved a national award by the Associated Collegiate Press for her contribution to The Ithacan's podcast "Pop Off" for an episode about Fleetwood Mac. Georgie also contributes to Ithaca's literary magazine, Buzzsaw Magazine.

Georgie is an avid television series watcher, a Taylor Swift listener, and a Taylor Jenkins Reid reader. While writing, she is usually accompanied by a caffeine source and, if she is home, her golden retriever Willow.