The new year is here, and one of 2025’s first hair trends is already here! I am happy to introduce you to mall bangs. Bangs are widely understood as the hairstyle of mid-life crises and breakups — an easy way to switch up your look that you’ll either love or hate. But there’s nothing to hate about this new trend. Mall bangs have been taking Hollywood by storm, and it’s no surprise why: The wisps and volume make mall bangs absolute showstoppers. With any luck, 2025 may be the year we stop seeing bangs as fashion mishaps and start recognizing them for what they truly are: a gorgeous statement style.

But first, you might be wondering: what are mall bangs? The look is defined by a wispy and light bang met with a side part at the top. But the feature of mall bangs that make it a true attention grabber is the sheer amount of volume on the bangs. This look, like any good trend, got its start in the ‘80s and ‘90s, so think cans of hairspray and loads of volume.

The mall bangs trend is getting its 21st Century re-brand largely due to a handful of celebrities styling the look. Nicole Kidman, at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 4, stunned with a side-parted bang with more volume than previously thought possible. In Atlanta, while on her book tour, Keke Palmer tried her hand at the look with seriously wispy and voluminous bangs. While the mall bang trend is only in its beginning stages, it’s already taken over social media sites like TikTok, with creators sharing their looks and styling tips.

@tinerosanna Healing my bad hair memory of the early 2010s when I tried to style the iconic side part bangs; years before I got my first straightener… Now that Sophia Richie brought us the #sidepart back: i would have died for this #blowout #tutorial when I was a Teenager 👩🏼 ♬ Teen Idle – MARINA

Now, you may be wondering how you can achieve the mall bang look. The first step is to actually get bangs. While at the salon, Heggy Gonzalez, the editorial stylist at Inspire Greatness Aveda Institutes, told Byrdie, “Ask for longer curtain bangs with a feathery texture,” or, if you already have bangs, “to remove some of the weight.” When styling at home, you can vary the amount of volume and arc of your bangs yourself using a curling iron, or hair curlers and hairspray. Simply curl the bangs under and secure for a lasting, retro look.

Mall bangs are a super versatile look, which means you can adjust them to fit whatever vision you have for your 2025 hair. Depending on your hair texture and desired look, you can make the bangs thicker or thinner — more side-swept or entirely forehead covering — and as voluminous as you would like. Once you find the look for you, you’ll be reviving the midwestern mall style with a chic, modern twist. After all, who doesn’t want to channel the ‘80s in the ‘20s?